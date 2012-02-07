Ticker-tape parade for New York Giants on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Giants are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway, where the city has honored stars for almost a century.
The team started at the southern tip of Manhattan in Battery Park and slowly moved north to City Hall as thousands of fans dressed head-to-toe in Giants gear cheered. They are being showered with a mile of confetti along the procession.
The team will be presented with symbolic keys to the city in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza.