Ticker-tape parade for New York Giants on Broadway

Published: Feb 07, 2012 at 04:27 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Giants are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes on Broadway, where the city has honored stars for almost a century.

The team started at the southern tip of Manhattan in Battery Park and slowly moved north to City Hall as thousands of fans dressed head-to-toe in Giants gear cheered. They are being showered with a mile of confetti along the procession.

The team will be presented with symbolic keys to the city in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza.

As a marching band played, floats adorned with sparkling blue and white Giants logos and carrying Giants players and their families and friends began to wind their way through the route.

