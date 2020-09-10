Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 02:30 PM
David Montgomery has a shot to play when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions to open the season Sunday.

The running back told reporters he was a step closer to feeling healthy after dealing with a groin injury.

"I didn't do much in practice yesterday," he said, according to NFL Network's Stacy Dales. "Wanna be safe."

He said when the injury happened on August 26, he thought he tore something but luckily there wasn't a tear, Dales added.

Coach Matt Nagy told reporters defensive end Robert Quinn's ankle injury was "unrelated" to his previous absences during training camp.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said center JC Tretter looked good at practice Wednesday. He added that they'll trust the medical staff on the decision whether he plays Sunday.
  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he expects wideout Amari Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (groin) to play at "full capacity" Sunday vs. the Rams.
  • Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said wideout Kenny Golladay's hamstring injury is something that showed up on Wednesday. He said they are being careful with it and guys were sore after a couple days off.
  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) is day to day.
  • The New York Jets announced they signed linebacker Alec Ogletree and wideout Jaleel Scott to the practice squad. Additionally, they placed wide receiver Donte Moncrief on practice squad IR.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is listed as questionable with a quad injury, is a true game-day decision, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed running back Dare Ogunbowale to the active roster, the team announced. To make room on the roster, they placed RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) on the team's reserve/injured list.
  • The Washington Football Team announced that they signed kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad.

