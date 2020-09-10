Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

David Montgomery has a shot to play when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions to open the season Sunday.

The running back told reporters he was a step closer to feeling healthy after dealing with a groin injury.

"I didn't do much in practice yesterday," he said, according to NFL Network's Stacy Dales. "Wanna be safe."

He said when the injury happened on August 26, he thought he tore something but luckily there wasn't a tear, Dales added.

Coach Matt Nagy told reporters defensive end Robert Quinn's ankle injury was "unrelated" to his previous absences during training camp.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday: