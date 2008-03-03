Thursday's best of the combine questionnaires

Published: Mar 03, 2008 at 08:13 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Get to know the players participating in this year's NFL Scouting Combine by checking out our exclusive player profiles section.

As part of NFL.com's in-depth coverage, we had the players fill out questionnaires and give a peak into their lives beyond the field.

Each day we will release the best answers from a particular question.

Thursday's offering: "What is one thing your teammates don't know about you?"

Thomas DeCoud, S, California: "When I was 7 years old, while on vacation in Hawaii with family, I saved a little boy from drowning in the hotel pool."

Marcus Dixon, DE, Hampton: "That I watch Lifetime."

David Hale, OT, Weber State: "I groom my eyebrows."

David Vobora, LB, Idaho: "'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is my favorite chick flick."

Cliff Avril, LB, Purdue: "That I am my mom's only child (I think)."

Franklin Dunbar, Jr., OT, Middle Tennessee State: "I love math!"

Mike Pollak, OT, Arizona State: "I'm a bit of a nerd off the field."

Carlton Powell, DT, Virginia Tech: "That I can tell when people lie."

Tom Santi, TE, Virginia: "I slept with the lights on for a month after I saw 'The Sixth Sense'."

Terrence Wheatley, CB, Colorado: "I am a weather nerd."

Thursday | Coming Soon: Who has been the biggest influence on your football career and how?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

With Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful to play, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE