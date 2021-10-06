Presented By

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Seahawks

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 3-1-0
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2021 · 2-2-0

8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) | Lumen Field


Beyond the mere importance of a divisional game, these NFC West rivals are also vying to keep pace with the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a rebound opportunity for the Rams, whose short week of preparation comes off their worst performance of the season against said Cards -- plenty to fix in a short window for Sean McVay’s team. The Seahawks come off a big divisional win over their own, but after giving up 457 yards to a 49ers team that amassed that total despite having to change quarterbacks, there is much to correct this week in Seattle, too.


Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Seahawks play host to the Rams:


  1. Big night on tap for Stafford. This matchup portends a rough night for the Seahawks’ pass defense, in particular, a struggling group of cornerbacks. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford carries the NFL’s third-best passer rating (117.6), and faces a Seattle defense allowing an NFL-worst 444.5 yards per game. The Seahawks’ sack rate of 5.4 percent ranks middle of the pack league-wide, which isn’t good enough to protect a secondary that just recorded the NFL’s ugliest coverage bust in three years. Stafford might need to make an adjustment or two after his least impressive game of the year against Arizona -- over-targeting Cooper Kupp, perhaps -- but look for an air show just the same.
  2. Wilson on fire. As good as Stafford has been this season, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been a bit better. He leads the NFL in passer rating (129.9). He ranks first among quarterbacks in yards per attempt (9.6), yet also ranks fourth in completion percentage (72.5). He and Teddy Bridgewater are the only NFL’s only two quarterbacks with more than one start this season who have yet to throw an interception. The Seattle offense’s second-half woes, well-documented leading up to Week 4, were vanquished by Wilson against the 49ers. The Rams defense has leaked oil this year compared to 2020, so don’t be surprised if Wilson trades punches with Stafford in a high-scoring affair.
  3. Ramsey-Metcalf worth watching. There won’t be a more enthralling head-to-head matchup than Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey squaring off with the Seahawks’ man-child receiver, DK Metcalf. Ramsey’s size (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) helps him hold his own with bigger receivers, but every corner in the league, Ramsey included, gives up a lot of size to Metcalf (6-4, 235). Another advantage for Metcalf: Wilson’s ability to extend plays, which inevitably leads to receivers separating from even the best of coverage efforts. Throw in the home-field edge, and Ramsey’s challenge is stiff, but he’s been up to this test before -- he blanketed Metcalf effectively last season.
  4. Holding on. Somehow, the Seahawks have yet to be flagged for offensive holding this season, the only team in the NFL that can make that claim after four games. They’ll face one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers in the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who gets held routinely -- called or otherwise -- on his fearsome path to opposing quarterbacks. The dominant defensive tackle will loop outside at times and draw a block from a tackle, but for the most part, it will be the Seahawks’ interior front -- guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson, and center Kyle Fuller -- charged with keeping the line’s holding flag-free streak alive against Donald.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Raiders-Chargers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the L.A. Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Bengals

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football".
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Eagles-Cowboys

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Panthers-Texans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Lions-Packers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Giants-Washington

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants on Thursday night. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Ravens-Raiders

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. 
news

2021 NFL Kickoff: What to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 regular-season Thursday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW