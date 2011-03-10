Threesome of tackles vying to be first lineman selected

He declared himself the top tackle in the draft, and nearly validated the statement with his strong workout in Indy. He moved around like a dancing bear on the turf, and showed sound footwork and fundamentals in drills. His combination of balance, body control and power is intriguing, and he warrants consideration as a left tackle based on the potential that he has displayed throughout the postseason. With several teams in need of a franchise tackle, Carimi will certainly get a chance to fail at left tackle before being forced to move.