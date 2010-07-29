Three trades that should happen to improve both teams

With Merriman there is always a little cloud around his play. Was his great first three years a result of steroids use (which he was suspended for), or rather just his raw talent? Even the Chargers don't know the answer to that question. They do know, however, they are not going to re-sign Merriman to an extension next year unless he returns to his 2006 form (when he had 17 sacks in just 12 games).