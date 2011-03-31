Three top prospects visit with Bills officials, tour team facility

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 02:56 PM

Three top prospects -- Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley, Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder and Georgia outside linebacker Justin Houston -- spent Thursday visiting the Buffalo Bills' complex as the team, which owns the No. 3 overall pick, continued preparations for the April 28-30 NFL Draft.

Fairley, who set a school record with 24 tackles for loss and led the Southeastern Conference with 11.5 sacks in the Tigers' run to the BCS national championship, reportedly will visit with eight teams with picks in the overall top 10.

For more on the Buffalo Bills, check out the latest from our bloggers.

"The strengths I think I bring to the field are I'm a great pass-rusher and a great run-stopper," Fairley told the Bills' official website. "I try to dominate inside in the middle, and I think that's what teams are looking for, and I hope I can be that guy that they look for."

Ponder, the Senior Bowl MVP, was recruited out of high school by Bills coach Chan Gailey, then at Georgia Tech.

"We had a prior relationship," said Ponder, who worked out with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla. "When he was the coach at Georgia Tech, they recruited me pretty hard, and they were probably my second choice, next to Florida State. I actually had a good relationship with (Bills offensive coordinator/running backs) Coach (Curtis) Modkins. He was the guy that recruited me personally."

Gailey predicted Ponder's transition to the NFL will be simplified by his experience in Florida State's offense.

"He was in more of a traditional pro offense than maybe some of the other quarterbacks in the draft, so I think his transition will be a little easier," Gailey said. "He was hurt a lot. That's always a question and something that you have to make sure you research extensively to feel comfortable about a guy like that. Mentally and physically talent-wise, he's fine. I think he's got a chance to be very successful."

According to the Bills' website, Houston posted 10 sacks, 44 quarterback hurries and 18.5 tackles for loss for Georgia while transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker after the Bulldogs switched from a 4-3 to 3-4 scheme. He has met with Baltimore Ravens officials and has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. He also reportedly has private workouts scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Rams-49ers game

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW