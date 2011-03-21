Three Titans begin working out at a Nashville high school

Published: Mar 21, 2011 at 09:10 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans players have been locked out by the NFL, so cornerback Cortland Finnegan has started a workout regiment for his teammates.

Finnegan joined safety Chris Hope and tight end Craig Stevens on Monday at Father Ryan High School. It's a small start, but Finnegan said he expects up to 20 Titans working out consistently every day at 9:30 a.m. once they get back from offseason trips.

Finnegan had a binder of workout plans and procedures with him. The players are trying to stick to the same schedule of what they normally would be doing at the team headquarters.

Stevens said they are waiting for quarterbacks to do on-field work. Hope said he hopes the work together will substitute for the chemistry often built in the weight room during offseason work.

