Three-time Pro Bowl DT Stroud wants to play after missing year

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 11:23 AM

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcus Stroud said Thursday that he's ready to return to football after taking a year off to rehabilitate following shoulder surgery.

Baldinger: Mock Draft

Everyone has Minnesota taking Matt Kalil at No. 3, but Brian Baldinger thinks the Vikes could go in a different direction. More ...

"Right now, I was thinking about maybe trying to give it one more whirl," Stroud said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via FOXSports.com.

Stroud signed with the New England Patriots before the 2011 season, but he said he "wasn't healthy" after having surgery and was prevented by the lockout from properly rehabbing. He also said he had to deal with "complications" resulting from a staph infection. The Patriots subsequently released him.

"I'm feeling healthy and everything, and I want to see if I can give it one more chance," Stroud said. "If I can, I can; if I can't, I'm satisfied, too."

Stroud, 33, collected 424 tackles, 29.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 10 seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2003, 2004 and 2005. He played for the Jaguars from 2001 to 2007 and was with the Bills from 2008 to 2010.

"If somebody's willing to give me a call, I definitely want to get in and show what I can do," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team. The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. He'd been sidelined since the beginning of training camp but practiced Sunday.
news

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

An 80-yard touchdown throw stood as the indelible moment in Trey Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.
news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW