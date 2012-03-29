Three-time Pro Bowl DT Stroud wants to play after missing year

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcus Stroud said Thursday that he's ready to return to football after taking a year off to rehabilitate following shoulder surgery.
"Right now, I was thinking about maybe trying to give it one more whirl," Stroud said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via FOXSports.com.
Stroud signed with the New England Patriots before the 2011 season, but he said he "wasn't healthy" after having surgery and was prevented by the lockout from properly rehabbing. He also said he had to deal with "complications" resulting from a staph infection. The Patriots subsequently released him.
"I'm feeling healthy and everything, and I want to see if I can give it one more chance," Stroud said. "If I can, I can; if I can't, I'm satisfied, too."
"If somebody's willing to give me a call, I definitely want to get in and show what I can do," he said.