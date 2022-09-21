Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset.

The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision.

It's apropos the CB's decision to retire comes a day before the Browns and Steelers meet in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.

Haden plans to retire as a member of the Browns. He was a free agent after five seasons in Pittsburgh.

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2010, Haden flashed his ability from a rookie, netting six interceptions in his first season. He made two Pro Bowls in seven seasons in Cleveland before his release in 2017. The rival Steelers quickly scooped up the corner, who earned another Pro Bowl honor in 2019.