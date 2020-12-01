Around the NFL

Three things to watch for in Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers

Published: Dec 01, 2020 at 06:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Three scheduling changes and six days later, the game is on.

Tucked away in the middle of the week, ahead of a Christmas celebration and concluding the longest week one could imagine, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will resume their seasons and their rivalry.

Robert Griffin III and the Ravens (6-4) will take on Ben Roethlisberger and the host Steelers (10-0) at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday at Heinz Field airing on NBC.

Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, the pivotal AFC North tilt has been rescheduled three times as the Ravens have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak. Now, the game's set for a very rare mid-Wednesday kickoff.

It's hardly your average game setting, but it's not historically foreign to the Pittsburgh franchise. In 1933, the Steelers franchise, which was then known as the Pirates, had four Wednesday games and went 2-2. This will actually be the 11th Wednesday game for the Steelers franchise, which trails only Detroit (13 games), per NFL Research.

It's time for some mid-week football. Here's three things to watch for:

Can RG3 lead depleted Ravens?

On each side of the ball, the Ravens have been significantly depleted due to COVID-19 with around 21 total players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since their Week 11 game against the Titans. Though notable names abound that will be unavailable for Baltimore, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is the biggest. In his place starting under center will be Robert Griffin III﻿. Griffin has played 17 snaps thus far this season with just a couple of pass attempts and one completion. His last start was Week 17 of last season and it was against the Steelers. The 2012 NFL Draft's No. 2 pick led Baltimore to a 28-10 win and went 11-for-21 for 96 yards, no scores and an interception while rushing for 50. Though there's likely familiarity with the Steelers' defensive personnel, it was a game in which the Ravens had already cinched up the AFC's No. 1 seed and nothing at all like the situation he'll find himself in Wednesday -- though no game before has had the circumstances ahead of this one. As fate would have it, Griffin will make his third consecutive start against the Steelers, dating back to a Week 17 loss in 2016 when he was quarterbacking the Browns. Once a superstar seemingly destined for the best of careers, Griffin's sure bet of a starry career collided with injury and coaching mismanagement in Washington. He was a shooting star who burned out seasons before dual threats such as Jackson, Kyler Murray﻿, Josh Allen and many more took to the forefront. Against overwhelming odds with a drained roster, this is hardly an ideal situation for Griffin to turn around a Ravens squad that's lost two in a row and three of four, but it's of the utmost importance for him and Baltimore that he does. RG3 was once a sublime talent, a one-man thrill ride certain to do ridiculously amazing things on a football field. Perhaps just one more of those games awaits. Any given Wednesday, right?

Steelers defense keying undefeated start

In the reality of today's NFL, offenses lead the way -- by a healthy margin. There are a select few defenses so astounding that they might well lead the way to deep postseason runs. Pittsburgh possesses one such defense. Leading into this very elongated Week 12, the Steelers were tops in the NFL in sacks and takeaways, just as they finished last season. One of the more amazing attributes is much of the success has come to be with 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush out for the season. Even with Bush's absence, Pittsburgh boasts a first-round-laden bunch -- a Steel seven, if you will. Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, T.J. Watt﻿, Bud Dupree﻿, Terrell Edmunds﻿, Joe Haden﻿, Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu are each former first-rounders starting for this havoc-wreaking contingent. Everyone's contributing, as Fitzpatrick fills up the stat line (four interceptions, six passes defended, forced fumble, fumble recovery), Dupree is a pass-rushing force (eight sacks) and Watt is writing another DPOY-worthy chapter with 30 quarterback hits and nine sacks. For the first time in one of the NFL's greatest franchise's history, Pittsburgh is 10-0 -- just the 18th team to do so in the Super Bowl era. And this Steel seven's contributions are the leading reason.

Big Ben comeback making big difference

With the truly inspiring and unbelievable tale that has been Alex Smith's return thus far, it's hard to fathom anyone but the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback will take home AP Comeback Player of the Year upon the season's terminus. But Ben Roethlisberger is certainly making his case, nonetheless. Following a lost 2019 campaign in which an elbow injury ended his year in Week 2, the two-time Super Bowl champ is producing at a statistical level in line with his prime seasons. Heading into the game, his 24:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best in the league and the best of Roethlisberger's career. Through the Steelers' perfect start, Roethlisberger's had a touchdown pass in every game and had multiple TD tosses in all but one. In the process, receivers Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool (who Roethlisberger hit for an eight-yard game-winning score when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore in the teams' earlier meeting) have become serious producers and JuJu Smith-Schuster is rounding back into past form. Coming back from such a serious injury, Roethlisberger has struggled at times, but with such a stellar defense complimenting him, it's seldom been an issue. A season ago, the Steelers defense was just about as impressive, but Roethlisberger's absence saw the offense become a hindrance. That's hardly the case now as the Steelers boast the No. 4 scoring offense with Roethlisberger most assuredly leading the way.

Related Content

news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez announces cancer 'surgery went well'

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ stated Tuesday that his "surgery went well." 
news

Ravens depart for Wednesday's Week 12 game at Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens have departed for Pittsburgh and their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. 
news

Eagles HC Doug Pederson says he hasn't been 'reassured' on job status

Is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson officially on hot the hot seat following Philadelphia's latest loss? Pederson says he hasn't been "been reassured one way or the other" on his job status.
news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers' multi-week stay in Arizona not a 'bonding' opportunity

The 49ers are expected to depart for Arizona on Wednesday, four days after learning that Santa Clara County, home to their stadium and team facility, had issued new COVID-related restrictions prohibiting contact sports for three weeks.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

The Cleveland Browns have activated Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
news

Saquon Barkley: Joe Judge, Giants staff 'doing a tremendous job' in first season

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s unique perspective has put him in an interesting position for analyzing his team's play. As Joe Judge's Giants take the first steps around the corner toward contention, Barkley likes what he's seeing.
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos are getting their three quarterbacks (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles) back on the active roster after all three tested negative for COVID-19.
news

Jon Gruden: Watching tape from Raiders' loss to Falcons like pulling teeth

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not enjoy having to watch tape from the rough loss to the Falcons. He compared it to having to go see the dentist.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf explodes in win over Eagles after pregame slight

﻿DK Metcalf﻿ ended Philadelphia's championship dreams with one pivotal play in January, and he might have helped end this era of Eagles football on Monday night.
news

Another off-night shines brighter spotlight on Carson Wentz, Eagles offense

For a team still struggling to correct its offensive woes, Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks did no favors for ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and the Eagles.
news

What we learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

This wasn't the high-flying offensive act most have become accustomed to from the Seattle Seahawks thanks to a spirited showing from the Philadelphia Eagles defense. But Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks did enough to get past a struggling Carson Wentz and the Eagles on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL