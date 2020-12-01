Three things to watch for in Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers

Can RG3 lead depleted Ravens?

On each side of the ball, the Ravens have been significantly depleted due to COVID-19 with around 21 total players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since their Week 11 game against the Titans. Though notable names abound that will be unavailable for Baltimore, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is the biggest. In his place starting under center will be Robert Griffin III﻿. Griffin has played 17 snaps thus far this season with just a couple of pass attempts and one completion. His last start was Week 17 of last season and it was against the Steelers. The 2012 NFL Draft's No. 2 pick led Baltimore to a 28-10 win and went 11-for-21 for 96 yards, no scores and an interception while rushing for 50. Though there's likely familiarity with the Steelers' defensive personnel, it was a game in which the Ravens had already cinched up the AFC's No. 1 seed and nothing at all like the situation he'll find himself in Wednesday -- though no game before has had the circumstances ahead of this one. As fate would have it, Griffin will make his third consecutive start against the Steelers, dating back to a Week 17 loss in 2016 when he was quarterbacking the Browns. Once a superstar seemingly destined for the best of careers, Griffin's sure bet of a starry career collided with injury and coaching mismanagement in Washington. He was a shooting star who burned out seasons before dual threats such as Jackson, Kyler Murray﻿, Josh Allen and many more took to the forefront. Against overwhelming odds with a drained roster, this is hardly an ideal situation for Griffin to turn around a Ravens squad that's lost two in a row and three of four, but it's of the utmost importance for him and Baltimore that he does. RG3 was once a sublime talent, a one-man thrill ride certain to do ridiculously amazing things on a football field. Perhaps just one more of those games awaits. Any given Wednesday, right?