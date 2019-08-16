Three things fans should pay attention to in the NFL preseason

I recently spoke with former and current coaches and GMs on the ever-evolving offseason and preseason schedules, and they offered some insight as to why teams operate like they do in 2019. First, offseason training schedules, which include voluntary workouts, OTAs and minicamps, encourage veteran players to come to camp in good shape. This allows players to focus on what their bodies need to be ready for in the regular season, rather than using training camp alone to get into shape. Second, the offseason is utilized to install entire systems, so training camp and the preseason can be used for review and additions. Third, starters often don't play much in August, because coaches are worried about losing their stars to injury. (In my opinion, some of this is due to head coaches having a short shelf life. They can't jeopardize the regular season by playing starters in games that don't count.) And lastly, joint practices give starters the opportunity to see game-like action against opponents without playing in the preseason.