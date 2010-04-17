Mock Draft

Three-round mock draft: Tebow finds a new home in Round 2

Published: Apr 17, 2010 at 10:51 AM

33. St. Louis Rams

Golden Tate, WR, Notre Dame

Tate is a solid young man with speed and running back-type skills after the catch.

34. Detroit Lions

Devin McCourty, CB, Rutgers

McCourty is a tough corner who proved at the Senior Bowl that he had first-round talent. However, McCourty had only four interceptions in his college career.

35. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everson Griffen, DE, Southern California

The Buccaneers finish fixing the defensive line issues by adding Griffen with Gerald McCoy.

36. Kansas City Chiefs

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Arizona

Gronkowski missed his senior year because of an injury, but he's an all-around tight end who reminds some of the Cowboys' Jason Witten. Gronkowski had 75 receptions in 18 college starts.

37. Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Allen, S, South Florida

The Eagles have two picks in this round and need a safety. Allen is a center-field type with 10 career interceptions. He is not afraid to come up and make a tackle as well.

38. Cleveland Browns

Colt McCoy, QB, Texas

The Browns passed on Jimmy Clausen in the first round, but now take the guy being compared to Drew Brees. I had one club executive tell me that if McCoy gets under the guidance of Mike Holmgren in a West Coast offense, he will be a solid starter by 2011 and make people regret they passed on him in the draft. It's hard to ignore McCoy's college production, as the Longhorn QB threw 112 touchdown passes and for 13,253 yards.

39. Oakland Raiders

Terrence Cody, DT, Alabama

The Raiders get a two-down run stuffer who will make the linebackers look a lot better.

40. San Diego Chargers

Brandon Ghee, CB, Wake Forest

Ghee has moved up draft boards because of his speed, having run a 4.37 in the 40.

41. Buffalo Bills

Bruce Campbell, OT, Maryland

Any team that drafts this phenomenal athlete is taking the chance that he may be too raw skill-wise to line up immediately. Some feel strongly that Campbell's a first-round talent, but two offensive line coaches told me that they gave the Maryland product a fourth-round grade.

42. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damian Williams, WR, Southern California

Williams reminds me of the Packers' Donald Driver. A smooth route runner with after-the-catch skills. Tampa Bay already addressed the defense with its first two picks, and now helps young quarterback Josh Freeman.

42. Denver Broncos

Arrelious Benn, WR, Illinois

Everyone knows that Brandon Marshall has been traded and the Broncos need receiver help. Damian Williams would help more, but the Broncos settle for Benn, who only had seven touchdowns in college.

44. New England Patriots

Jerry Hughes, LB, TCU

This is the first of three picks in the second round for the Patriots, who need pass rush help. Hughes is the "joker" type Belichick loves, having played defensive end at TCU but also possessing the skill set to play linebacker.

45. Denver Broncos

Ricky Sapp, LB, Clemson

Sapp is a classic 4-3 defensive end that will convert to outside linebacker in the NFL. In Denver, Sapp could line up opposite Elvis Dumervil.

46. New York Giants

Sean Lee, LB, Penn State

Lee may have been the best interview I had all year. He is a really smart player, and could line up at any spot in any front. He is over his injuries and reminds me of the Vikings' Chad Greenway.

47. New England Patriots

Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

Tebow to the Patriots? Why not? Tebow can sit behind Brady and learn like Matt Cassel did before he stepped on the field and won 10 games as New England's starter. Belichick will find creative things for him to do as the process moves along.

48. Carolina Panthers

Linval Joseph, DT, East Carolina

This is the Panthers' first pick of the draft, and many fans have never heard of Joseph. He's 6-4, 328 pounds and ran 4.93 at his pro day. Throw in 39 reps at 225 pounds on the bench and 30 tackles for a loss in 27 college starts, and he helps in the middle where the Panthers' defense is weak.

49. San Francisco 49ers

Jahvid Best, RB, California

San Francisco helped the defense with its first two picks and now get a complementary back for Frank Gore. Best is explosive and a very good receiver who could take over the third-down duties.

50. Kansas City Chiefs

Koa Misi, LB, Utah

Misi has been on a steady rise on draft boards. He is a classic 3-4 outside linebacker with pass-rush skills and size.

51. Houston Texans

Jonathan Dwyer, RB, Georgia Tech

The Texans skipped over a running back in the first round and now grab a guy who averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 35 times in his college career. He has Jonathan Stewart skills.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kareem Jackson, CB, Alabama

After solving their new receiver issues in the first round, the Steelers get the much-needed corner here. Jackson comes from the Alabama Cover-2 scheme and possesses solid tackling skills.

53. New England Patriots

Austen Lane, DE, Murray State

Never heard of Lane? He came to the Senior Bowl and quickly demonstrated his pass-rush skills. At 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds with long arms, Lane has the traits of a 3-4 defensive end and he played outside linebacker in college as well. When I interviewed Lane, I felt like I was talking with Jared Allen.

54. Cincinnati Bengals

Tyson Alualu, DT, California

The Bengals continue to build the defensive front with a high-motor guy who played well at the Senior Bowl. He plays the game much like Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko, and you never have enough of that type of player.

55. Philadelphia Eagles

Daryl Washington, LB, TCU

Washington is best as a Will 'backer in a 4-3 defense. He can really run and is a decent blitzer.

56. Green Bay Packers

Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State

Green Bay corners Al Harris (35) and Charles Woodson (33) are aging and it's a good time for the team to bring along an eventual replacement. Robinson has good size and speed, and possesses man-to-man coverage skills similar in style to Harris if he works at his craft.

57. Baltimore Ravens

Jerome Murphy, CB, South Florida

The Ravens need corner help and the potential starters may not be ready for camp, or the start of the season. There have already been four corners taken in the second round and the well is starting to run dry. Murphy was OK at the Senior Bowl and has a physical style. He plays faster than he runs and may have to play sooner than he is ready, too.

58. Arizona Cardinals

Vladimir Ducasse, OT, Massachusetts

The Cardinals did not re-sign left tackle Mike Gandy, but think they can move Levi Brown over to the left side. Ducasse is raw and struggled at the Senior Bowl. Coaches tell me that there is plenty of talent in this guy to work with, and there are not many better offensive line coaches than Arizona's Russ Grimm.

59. Dallas Cowboys

Morgan Burnett, S, Georgia Tech

The Cowboys still need a center-field safety with good half-field coverage skills as well.

60. Seattle Seahawks

Jared Veldheer, OT, Hillsdale

I remember when Alex Gibbs took a tall tight end named Matt Lepsis, sent him to NFL Europe and developed him into an all-pro lineman. Gibbs may want to wait until a later round for a guy such as Ed Wang from Virginia Tech, if so the Seahawks could take a running back here such as Ben Tate or Montario Hardesty.

61. New York Jets

John Jerry, G/OT, Mississippi

Damien Woody isn't getting any younger, and Jerry is a talented guard/tackle type who had a good Senior Bowl. He's Peria Jerry's brother and has the feet and bulk to develop into a solid starter.

62. Minnesota Vikings

Chris Cook, CB, Virginia

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive back will be the 12th or 13th defensive back taken off the board. Is he a corner or safety? The Vikings will find out in training camp.

63. Indianapolis Colts

Lamarr Houston, DT, Texas

The Colts took an offensive tackle in the first round believing there was enough depth to get a solid defensive tackle in the second round. Houston plays with leverage, has first-step quickness and had a faster 10-yard time than Gerald McCoy.

64. New Orleans Saints

Toby Gerhart, RB, Stanford

Signing Alex Brown at defensive end means the Saints can avoid that position at this point and look at other positions. In college, Gerhart had 43 rushing touchdowns and 39 receptions. The creative mind of Sean Peyton will find lots of ways to use this back.

