Three-round mock draft: Tebow finds a new home in Round 2

Tate is a solid young man with speed and running back-type skills after the catch.
McCourty is a tough corner who proved at the Senior Bowl that he had first-round talent. However, McCourty had only four interceptions in his college career.
Gronkowski missed his senior year because of an injury, but he's an all-around tight end who reminds some of the Cowboys' Jason Witten. Gronkowski had 75 receptions in 18 college starts.
The Eagles have two picks in this round and need a safety. Allen is a center-field type with 10 career interceptions. He is not afraid to come up and make a tackle as well.
The Browns passed on Jimmy Clausen in the first round, but now take the guy being compared to Drew Brees. I had one club executive tell me that if McCoy gets under the guidance of Mike Holmgren in a West Coast offense, he will be a solid starter by 2011 and make people regret they passed on him in the draft. It's hard to ignore McCoy's college production, as the Longhorn QB threw 112 touchdown passes and for 13,253 yards.
Ghee has moved up draft boards because of his speed, having run a 4.37 in the 40.
Any team that drafts this phenomenal athlete is taking the chance that he may be too raw skill-wise to line up immediately. Some feel strongly that Campbell's a first-round talent, but two offensive line coaches told me that they gave the Maryland product a fourth-round grade.
Williams reminds me of the Packers' Donald Driver. A smooth route runner with after-the-catch skills. Tampa Bay already addressed the defense with its first two picks, and now helps young quarterback Josh Freeman.
Everyone knows that Brandon Marshall has been traded and the Broncos need receiver help. Damian Williams would help more, but the Broncos settle for Benn, who only had seven touchdowns in college.
This is the first of three picks in the second round for the Patriots, who need pass rush help. Hughes is the "joker" type Belichick loves, having played defensive end at TCU but also possessing the skill set to play linebacker.
Sapp is a classic 4-3 defensive end that will convert to outside linebacker in the NFL. In Denver, Sapp could line up opposite Elvis Dumervil.
Lee may have been the best interview I had all year. He is a really smart player, and could line up at any spot in any front. He is over his injuries and reminds me of the Vikings' Chad Greenway.
Tebow to the Patriots? Why not? Tebow can sit behind Brady and learn like Matt Cassel did before he stepped on the field and won 10 games as New England's starter. Belichick will find creative things for him to do as the process moves along.
San Francisco helped the defense with its first two picks and now get a complementary back for Frank Gore. Best is explosive and a very good receiver who could take over the third-down duties.
Misi has been on a steady rise on draft boards. He is a classic 3-4 outside linebacker with pass-rush skills and size.
The Texans skipped over a running back in the first round and now grab a guy who averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 35 times in his college career. He has Jonathan Stewart skills.
After solving their new receiver issues in the first round, the Steelers get the much-needed corner here. Jackson comes from the Alabama Cover-2 scheme and possesses solid tackling skills.
Never heard of Lane? He came to the Senior Bowl and quickly demonstrated his pass-rush skills. At 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds with long arms, Lane has the traits of a 3-4 defensive end and he played outside linebacker in college as well. When I interviewed Lane, I felt like I was talking with Jared Allen.
The Bengals continue to build the defensive front with a high-motor guy who played well at the Senior Bowl. He plays the game much like Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko, and you never have enough of that type of player.
Washington is best as a Will 'backer in a 4-3 defense. He can really run and is a decent blitzer.
Green Bay corners Al Harris (35) and Charles Woodson (33) are aging and it's a good time for the team to bring along an eventual replacement. Robinson has good size and speed, and possesses man-to-man coverage skills similar in style to Harris if he works at his craft.
The Ravens need corner help and the potential starters may not be ready for camp, or the start of the season. There have already been four corners taken in the second round and the well is starting to run dry. Murphy was OK at the Senior Bowl and has a physical style. He plays faster than he runs and may have to play sooner than he is ready, too.
The Cardinals did not re-sign left tackle Mike Gandy, but think they can move Levi Brown over to the left side. Ducasse is raw and struggled at the Senior Bowl. Coaches tell me that there is plenty of talent in this guy to work with, and there are not many better offensive line coaches than Arizona's Russ Grimm.
I remember when Alex Gibbs took a tall tight end named Matt Lepsis, sent him to NFL Europe and developed him into an all-pro lineman. Gibbs may want to wait until a later round for a guy such as Ed Wang from Virginia Tech, if so the Seahawks could take a running back here such as Ben Tate or Montario Hardesty.
Damien Woody isn't getting any younger, and Jerry is a talented guard/tackle type who had a good Senior Bowl. He's Peria Jerry's brother and has the feet and bulk to develop into a solid starter.
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive back will be the 12th or 13th defensive back taken off the board. Is he a corner or safety? The Vikings will find out in training camp.
The Colts took an offensive tackle in the first round believing there was enough depth to get a solid defensive tackle in the second round. Houston plays with leverage, has first-step quickness and had a faster 10-yard time than Gerald McCoy.
Signing Alex Brown at defensive end means the Saints can avoid that position at this point and look at other positions. In college, Gerhart had 43 rushing touchdowns and 39 receptions. The creative mind of Sean Peyton will find lots of ways to use this back.