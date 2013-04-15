Three Raiders sign tenders before first official workout

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Defensive back Brandian Ross, offensive lineman Alex Parsons and running back Jeremy Stewart all have signed their exclusive rights tenders with the Oakland Raiders.
The team announced the signings on Monday, the first day of official offseason workouts for the Raiders.
Ross started one game last season and played both cornerback and safety in 14 games.
Parsons played sparingly last season after starting in place of injured center Stefen Wisniewski last season.
Stewart had 25 carries for 101 yards in four games last season.
