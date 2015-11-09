Three NFL teams that should panic after Week 9 losses

The Falcons' situation isn't nearly as dire, but they should panic after losing their third game out of four in San Francisco on Sunday. The team plays energetic team defense, yet they don't have a real pass rush. That's how you lose to Blaine Gabbert. That's how you miss the playoffs. The Falcons' passing game isn't better than it was a year ago, and the 49ers managed to stop Devonta Freeman cold. There is no shame in the Falcons being 6-3. They were always a mid-level team that rode a number of tight wins to a 5-0 start. Now they are losing those close games, especially when Dan Quinn starts coaching the end of games like Mike Smith. The NFC South is out of reach. There is reason to believe the Falcons will eventually be passed by an NFC West team in the wild-card race.