Three methods on how to approach a rookie quarterback

3) Sit by design: This worked ideally for Rodgers -- who learned from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in Green Bay. But Rams' No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff is sitting behind Case Keenum and Sean Mannion, who have five total wins during their combined six seasons in the NFL (Goff could be elevated to No. 2 on the depth chart, before this week's game). Monday night, Goff became the first QB taken No. 1 overall in the draft to not start his team's season debut since JaMarcus Russell in 2007. (Russell had held out all of training camp and even into the first week of the season, and remained unsigned until Sept. 12, four days prior to the second game of the season.) That year, Russell didn't earn his first start until the final game of his rookie year, and we all know how the rest of that story played out. I'm certainly not predicting a similar ending for Goff, but anytime you are a young quarterback and mentioned in the same sentence as JaMarcus Russell, it's usually not a good thing.