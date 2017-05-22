Three keys to the Seattle Seahawks getting their swagger back

It started in 2010, when Pete Carroll was hired. That year's roster was made up of misfit players -- including myself, in the first of my four seasons in Seattle -- who bonded over the fact that we weren't valued by most other teams. Few of us had won a lot in the NFL, and we had this "forget everybody" attitude that Carroll encouraged. He gave us so much damn love we thought we were on top of the world. Before then, none of us had been a part of an organization that gave us leeway to be ourselves. A group of us -- including Red Bryant, Chris Clemons, Leon Washington and Marshawn Lynch, who started to evolve as a leader -- were considered veterans on a young team, and we just appreciated the opportunity Carroll and the Seahawks gave us.