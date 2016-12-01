Three key stats from Eric Berry's career

Over the next few weeks, we'll be presenting three things you may not know about some of the most notable free agents and trade candidates this offseason.
Three things you may not know: Eric Berry
Stat No. 1
Berry was one of five safeties with 70+ tackles and 4+ interceptions in 2016. The others were Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle and Kurt Coleman.
Stat No. 2
Berry has made five Pro Bowls in his first seven NFL seasons. The only three safeties to make more Pro Bowls in their first seven NFL seasons are: Steve Atwater and Hall of Famers Ken Houston and Ronnie Lott.
Stat No. 3
Berry could become just the second safety in NFL history to receive the franchise tag in consecutive offseasons (franchise tag was implemented in 1993). The only other safety to receive back-to-back franchise tags was Donovin Darius with the Jaguars in 2003 and 2004.
Note: The deadline to designate franchise or transition players ends Wednesday, March 1st. Free agency officially begins March 9th.
