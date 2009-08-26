Three for the show: Decade dominators know what's at stake in '09

"Peyton's defense supporting him is suspect and you can tell the Colts do not like their left tackle situation. I think Peyton has as much pride and competitive spirit as any quarterback in the league, so, that is going to serve him well through the changes. McNabb is always under great pressure in Philadelphia. They really are never going to truly appreciate him until he wins a Super Bowl or until he moves on. He looks like this year he is just going to face the music and just play. His offensive line is good on paper, but we'll see what it is on the field. And Brady has to be a little apprehensive coming off that injury. And is the knee going to hold up? His defense is suspect. I think he and that offense are going to have to outscore people."