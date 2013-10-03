Three Exercises To Develop Quick Feet

When was the last time you saw a running back or wide receiver in the open field and with one shift of their body to the right or the left the defender goes flying like two F-18s in battle? Or how about the time you saw a cornerback lined up one yard in front of a wide receiver in a bump and run position, and all of a sudden when the ball is snapped the receiver runs by the cornerback as if his feet were stuck in quicksand? Well, that happens all the time and for the same reason. One athlete has quicker feet than the other. So the question becomes "how do you develop quick feet and eliminate being on your opponent's highlight reel?"