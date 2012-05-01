Three ex-NFL players arrested on federal tax-related charges

Three ex-NFL players have been arrested by the FBI on charges in connection to an alleged scheme to steal people's identities and file false tax returns in others' names, authorities told The Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
Debate: 'Top 100' surprises
NFL Network began to unveil "The Top 100: Players of 2012" with Nos. 91-100. What's the biggest surprise? Let's debate! More ...
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Michael Bennett, former New York Giants defensive tackle William Joseph and former New England Patriots defensive tackle Louis Gachelin were among the FBI's arrests Monday.
The three were questioned after their arrests Monday by FBI agents at the bureau's North Miami regional office before being transferred to the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami for court appearances on Tuesday.
Bennett played in 12 NFL seasons, most recently for the Oakland Raiders in 2010, playing in seven games with two carries for 11 yards. Joseph played in his last season for the Raiders in 2009 where he amassed eight total tackles in six games.
The FBI also arrested about half a dozen other defendants on Monday as part of a related investigation.