Three ex-NFL players arrested on federal tax-related charges

Published: May 01, 2012 at 04:29 AM

Three ex-NFL players have been arrested by the FBI on charges in connection to an alleged scheme to steal people's identities and file false tax returns in others' names, authorities told The Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Debate: 'Top 100' surprises

NFL Network began to unveil "The Top 100: Players of 2012" with Nos. 91-100. What's the biggest surprise? Let's debate! More ...

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Michael Bennett, former New York Giants defensive tackle William Joseph and former New England Patriots defensive tackle Louis Gachelin were among the FBI's arrests Monday.

The three were questioned after their arrests Monday by FBI agents at the bureau's North Miami regional office before being transferred to the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami for court appearances on Tuesday.

Bennett played in 12 NFL seasons, most recently for the Oakland Raiders in 2010, playing in seven games with two carries for 11 yards. Joseph played in his last season for the Raiders in 2009 where he amassed eight total tackles in six games.

The FBI also arrested about half a dozen other defendants on Monday as part of a related investigation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys activate WR Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
news

Kenny Vaccaro retiring from NFL after eight seasons to launch esports organization

Longtime NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vaccaro will now focus on a future in esports with his new organization, G1.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Cardinals could welcome two of their top players back in time for a Week 13 contest against the Bears. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Nick Sirianni 'hopeful' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) will start vs. Jets

Eagles QB ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Nick Sirianni is optimistic that the second-year signal-caller will be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW