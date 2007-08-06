Three days after turning 30, Brady looking towards future

Published: Aug 06, 2007 at 09:28 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Happy 30th birthday, Tom Brady. The news wasn't quite so good for opponents.

Stallworth practices

The Patriots removed wide receiver Donté Stallworth from the physically unable to perform list Monday, and the receiver took part in the Patriots' morning practice at Gillette Stadium. The team also announced the release of rookie running back Quadtrine Hill.

Stallworth, 26, signed with New England as a free agent in March after spending the 2006 season in Philadelphia. He caught 38 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles, and his average of 19.1 yards per catch ranked second in the NFL last season.

Three days after turning 30, the Patriots quarterback said Monday he planned to play as long as he can. He's still healthy, has a new trio of outstanding receivers and loves the game. Besides, backup quarterback Vinny Testaverde is much older.

"If Vinny can play till he's 43, I hope that I can play at least half of that, 37, 38," Brady said. "I'll play as long as I can. Everyone always says, 'Don't you want to retire? You're going to get hurt.'

"I said, 'You know what? There's nothing more fun than this.'"

For his birthday, Brady got a visit from his parents and sisters and the return Monday of wide receiver Donte' Stallworth from an injury, but no baby. He said his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynihan, has not given birth yet.

Brady and the rest of New England's players did have time off after Friday's morning workout until practice resumed late Sunday afternoon with a non-contact walkthrough. It was purely coincidental that his birthday coincided with his free time, he said, and wasn't a result of coach Bill Belichick's desire to give him time to celebrate.

"I don't think he gives a crap," Brady said. "No way. It just fell like that this year."

On Monday, Stallworth, a starter on the Patriots depth chart, caught his first passes from Brady during training camp.

"It's exciting," Brady said. "I know he's been dying to get out here."

Wide receiver Wes Welker, acquired from Miami, also took part. Randy Moss, picked up in a trade with Oakland, has an apparent leg injury and is "day to day," Belichick said.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW