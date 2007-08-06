Three days after turning 30, Brady looking towards future

Stallworth practices
The Patriots removed wide receiver Donté Stallworth from the physically unable to perform list Monday, and the receiver took part in the Patriots' morning practice at Gillette Stadium. The team also announced the release of rookie running back Quadtrine Hill.
Stallworth, 26, signed with New England as a free agent in March after spending the 2006 season in Philadelphia. He caught 38 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles, and his average of 19.1 yards per catch ranked second in the NFL last season.
Three days after turning 30, the Patriots quarterback said Monday he planned to play as long as he can. He's still healthy, has a new trio of outstanding receivers and loves the game. Besides, backup quarterback Vinny Testaverde is much older.
"If Vinny can play till he's 43, I hope that I can play at least half of that, 37, 38," Brady said. "I'll play as long as I can. Everyone always says, 'Don't you want to retire? You're going to get hurt.'
"I said, 'You know what? There's nothing more fun than this.'"
For his birthday, Brady got a visit from his parents and sisters and the return Monday of wide receiver Donte' Stallworth from an injury, but no baby. He said his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynihan, has not given birth yet.
Brady and the rest of New England's players did have time off after Friday's morning workout until practice resumed late Sunday afternoon with a non-contact walkthrough. It was purely coincidental that his birthday coincided with his free time, he said, and wasn't a result of coach Bill Belichick's desire to give him time to celebrate.
"I don't think he gives a crap," Brady said. "No way. It just fell like that this year."
On Monday, Stallworth, a starter on the Patriots depth chart, caught his first passes from Brady during training camp.
"It's exciting," Brady said. "I know he's been dying to get out here."
Wide receiver Wes Welker, acquired from Miami, also took part. Randy Moss, picked up in a trade with Oakland, has an apparent leg injury and is "day to day," Belichick said.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press