Three blessings and potential curses of starting as a rookie

1) Learning from early mistakes and getting better from the start. I used to feel that rookies -- quarterbacks and, in some cases, players at other positions -- should sit or play sparingly and be allowed (or encouraged, rather) to learn behind veterans. That was until Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy came on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" in early August, changing my mind during the course of one TV segment. "The best thing for the quarterback is to play," Dungy said. "That's how you get better. That's how you learn." As head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1998 season, Dungy watched first-year signal-caller Peyton Manning, whom he'd later go on to coach in Indy, throw more interceptions (28) than any rookie quarterback in league history. Manning took his lumps, learned from mistakes and, as we all know, went on to become one of the greatest to ever play. This can be a tough call to make, considering a quarterback could play a major role in the rise and fall of an organization. Thrusting rookies onto the field may not always be in the best interest of the team, depending on its current state. Then again, doing so has the potential to pay off exponentially in the long run.