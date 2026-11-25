Three Bengals issues sow seeds of concern toward playoff ambitions
CINCINNATI -- The idea that the Bengals would rip off 13 consecutive victories to close the regular season and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs was never realistic.
Although, with how the Bengals offense was playing entering "Monday Night Football" against the Washington Commanders, it was fair to believe it could bend the shape of historical believability.
The Commanders humbled the Bengals and their electric offense. Flaws previously blinded by the glare of averaging 36 points per game over the previous five suddenly broke through and cost the Bengals a game.
"It's the NFL," Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "You don't play your best game, you are not going to win. That's just what it comes down to. We didn't play good football today. On all three levels. Got to learn from it and come back strong."
Cincinnati is still in great shape as the AFC's No. 4 seed at 7-3. The Bengals remain a game up in the AFC North and have four of the next seven at home, including the Chiefs, their toughest remaining opponent. November has seen a challenging mix of travel, standalone games, rest disparity, off-routine weeks and, this past week, illness. With one more short week to go, the Bengals can finish the month 4-1 with a win against the Saints. The Bills, currently the top seed, will play the Chiefs, Packers, Bears and Broncos over the next five weeks. They could come back to the pack.
Still one of the most top-heavy AFC playoff pictures this century, the weight of the loss feels like two anvils on the shoulder pads.
The takeaway over this holiday week isn't about others around the conference, though. The Bengals need to button up their own issues that the Commanders exploited.
Here's a closer look at three major issues that cropped up and how fixable they are.
Depth concerns on the DL
The Bengals were trying to trade away a sixth-round pick for the Eagles' Arnold Ebiketie at the deadline for a reason. They are feeling the pinch at edge rusher.
Remember the declaration of a team expected to come in waves and how that depth would help them deep into games and, inevitably, the season?
Well, the final months of the season are here, and defensive coordinator Al Golden is already pushing his starting four defensive linemen to the limit.
The Bengals have five games this season where a defensive lineman played at least 80 percent of the snaps. Three of them were Boye Mafe (93 percent), Myles Murphy (88 percent) and Dexter Lawrence (80 percent) against Washington. All were individual season highs. The collective season-high snap percentage in a single game among those three was 77 percent. They hit 87 percent against the Commanders.
Bengals DL snaps rates
|Game
|Murphy
|Mafe
|Lawrence
|3AVG
|Buccaneers
|58%
|65%
|60%
|61%
|Texans
|56%
|69%
|65%
|63%
|Steelers
|73%
|75%
|78%
|75%
|Jaguars
|67%
|85%
|76%
|76%
|Dolphins
|67%
|75%
|64%
|69%
|Ravens
|60%
|79%
|62%
|67%
|Titans
|77%
|79%
|70%
|75%
|Falcons
|86%
|79%
|67%
|77%
|Steelers
|71%
|68%
|53%
|64%
|Commanders
|88%
|93%
|80%
|87%
Allen has stayed in a manageable rotation with B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton. Taking Lawrence off the field has been debilitating, with teams often gashing runs up the middle the moment he trots to the sideline.
Those rates were accentuated by the defense opening with four straight series forcing a punt, only allowing a single first down in the process. The next six drives ended in a Washington touchdown and five field goals, but the five second-half drives went 61, 52, 78, 66 and 64 yards.
The Bengals are feeling the loss of rookie Cashius Howell, a pass-rush specialist and game closer. Cedric Johnson's playing time levels stayed similar. They just opted to put the Howell snaps on the starters rather than turn them over to another edge.
That turns attention to 2025 first-round edge Shemar Stewart having zero snaps Monday night. If he can't log even a few snaps to steal a breather in a game like that, the Stewart doghouse clearly has a bunker under the basement we didn't realize existed.
Every defensive lineman owns a pass-rush win rate over 10 percent except Slaton (4.5 percent), Stewart (3.3 percent) and Kris Jenkins (2.7 percent). Slaton's means less with his role as a productive run stopper. The sample sizes are small for Jenkins and Stewart, but it's hard to earn more playing time when not producing on the reps given.
How sustainable can this level be? It's a bit of a developing situation. Howell's wrist surgery suggests a long time until he returns. If teams can wear down the Bengals defensive line like Washington did and Cincinnati never finds rest, specifically pounding the run game, the idea of defensive line waves is long gone. The dropoff to the next level has proven too dramatic. That's supposed to be the backbone of this defense. Monday showed how a game could go in January.
Is the run game efficient enough?
We've established the Bengals' offensive philosophy and identity. They will live and die on the arm of Joe Burrow. They've mostly been living.
What's the role of the run game in the NFL's most pass-heavy offense? That question resonated louder after running backs logged 32 yards on 12 carries Monday.
Chase Brown carried six times for six yards. Reasons for the failures varied. Twice Brown bounced outside while guard Dylan Fairchild tried to get a block on the move, once not getting a hand on the linebacker. Often minimal was available, so a combination of stalemates up front and hesitation trusting the vision for Brown turned it into a gross evening -- only made worse by two drops and a mistimed screen.
Samaje Perine notched an 11-yard run, but otherwise was also ineffective.
Cincinnati still lacks a single rush of 20 or more yards on the season, but coach Zac Taylor doesn't seek explosiveness on the ground, just efficiency. That difference is critical. The Bengals had exactly one successful run on 14 attempts -- including a Burrow fourth-down sneak -- against the Commanders.
The 7.7 percent efficiency rate tied for the second-worst since Taylor's arrival in 2019.
The Bengals have failed to score 27 points three times this year. By no coincidence, those are the three worst games for rushing efficiency. Even further, consider their deficiency on the ground against light boxes.
Bengals rush/light-box rush success%
|Game
|W/L
|Pts/Dr
|RushSuccess%
|LB Rush Success%
|At Atlanta
|W
|3.8
|50.0%
|42.9%
|At Baltimore
|W
|3.5
|47.4%
|62.5%
|Pittsburgh
|W
|4.2
|47.4%
|60.0%
|Tampa Bay
|W
|2.9
|44.0%
|66.7%
|At Pittsburgh
|L
|3.4
|43.8%
|71.4%
|Tennessee
|W
|2.9
|41.2%
|50.0%
|At Miami
|W
|3.1
|39.3%
|41.7%
|At Houston
|W
|1.5
|26.1%
|0.0%
|Jacksonville
|L
|1.9
|23.1%
|14.3%
|At Washington
|L
|2.0
|7.7%
|0.0%
*Via TruMedia (Success rate EPA-based)
Establishing efficiency on the ground can come with volume, but that will never be the case in Cincinnati. When opportunities come, they need to be effective on their fair share. Cincinnati saw seven light boxes Monday night and averaged 2 yards per carry with zero efficient runs.
Those up the degree of difficulty in the pass game. Those kill drives. Those lose games. They contributed to losing this one after five straight weeks gaining momentum in that department.
Being run-heavy is not the problem; the Bengals' season will be decided by the continued elite proficiency in the pass game. Failure to find efficiency when they choose to run it sets up more advantageous passing situations.
Not allowing Monday to trend forward, especially when facing light boxes, becomes a notable concern.
Can they finish off wins?
Taylor and the offense went for the win late Monday and failed. None of the final three drives ended the way they wanted, whereas success on any of the three likely would have changed the outcome. Meanwhile, the defense again allowed a last-minute drive that resulted in a loss, an all-too-familiar theme the last two years.
The two above trends contribute to these issues. Howell's absence and the defensive line's fatigue gave an extra beat for Jayden Daniels to deliver downfield strikes. Not landing in more manageable down-and-distance hurt drives all game and in the final three offensive plays.
The Bengals are 3-3 this year in games where the score was within one possession at the start of the fourth quarter. Only an impeccably timed Lawrence sack of Cam Ward against the Titans kept this trend from looking worse.
Wins: Tennessee, at Baltimore, Tampa Bay
Losses: at Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, at Washington
Let's consider the records of the AFC's other top teams in these same situations.
Buffalo: 4-1
Denver: 5-1
Jacksonville: 3-1
Kansas City: 3-0
At some point, whether on Dec. 13 against the Chiefs or in the postseason, the Bengals will be in these situations against a team that's thrived in them.
They loaded up with finishers on defense and strongly emphasized the trait throughout the offseason.
The offensive strategy to keep the pedal down and put the ball in Burrow's hands at nearly every opportunity to close out a game is a winning decision. There should be no questioning that strategy and, in retrospect, it made sense on the final two plays last night even if the failure forced Evan McPherson to hit an unnecessarily long 56-yard field goal. The same can be said about the game at Pittsburgh, given the ease with which they were moving down the field before the sack-fumble caused by Derrick Harmon.
The defense did get the sack from Lawrence against Tennessee and forced field goals in big situations in the above games. In fact, on an EPA/play basis, the Bengals offense and defense both rank in the top 10 in the fourth quarter of these types of games.
Executing for the victory requires belief and confidence as much as skill and effort. Too many games falling apart late like this one in Washington or against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville creates significant dents in the late-game mentality.
Sure, dropping a couple blowouts in for a stress-free Sunday much like the previous two weeks would always be welcome in Cincinnati, but ripping off a few wins executing in clutch situations could go a long way to making sure this doesn't grow into a cloud hanging over the team's head if and when it makes the playoffs.
"Trying to make sure the team don't get your head down, keep your head up," safety Bryan Cook said after Monday's game. "This is our first situation like this this year where we didn't come out with a dub. I'm excited to see how we respond. The good guys, good boxers can take a punch and throw one back. How can we counter this punch we just took?"
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.