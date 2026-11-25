CINCINNATI -- The idea that the Bengals would rip off 13 consecutive victories to close the regular season and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs was never realistic.

Although, with how the Bengals offense was playing entering "Monday Night Football" against the Washington Commanders, it was fair to believe it could bend the shape of historical believability.

The Commanders humbled the Bengals and their electric offense. Flaws previously blinded by the glare of averaging 36 points per game over the previous five suddenly broke through and cost the Bengals a game.

"It's the NFL," Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "You don't play your best game, you are not going to win. That's just what it comes down to. We didn't play good football today. On all three levels. Got to learn from it and come back strong."

Cincinnati is still in great shape as the AFC's No. 4 seed at 7-3. The Bengals remain a game up in the AFC North and have four of the next seven at home, including the Chiefs, their toughest remaining opponent. November has seen a challenging mix of travel, standalone games, rest disparity, off-routine weeks and, this past week, illness. With one more short week to go, the Bengals can finish the month 4-1 with a win against the Saints. The Bills, currently the top seed, will play the Chiefs, Packers, Bears and Broncos over the next five weeks. They could come back to the pack.

Still one of the most top-heavy AFC playoff pictures this century, the weight of the loss feels like two anvils on the shoulder pads.

The takeaway over this holiday week isn't about others around the conference, though. The Bengals need to button up their own issues that the Commanders exploited.

Here's a closer look at three major issues that cropped up and how fixable they are.

Depth concerns on the DL

The Bengals were trying to trade away a sixth-round pick for the Eagles' Arnold Ebiketie at the deadline for a reason. They are feeling the pinch at edge rusher.

Remember the declaration of a team expected to come in waves and how that depth would help them deep into games and, inevitably, the season?

Well, the final months of the season are here, and defensive coordinator Al Golden is already pushing his starting four defensive linemen to the limit.

The Bengals have five games this season where a defensive lineman played at least 80 percent of the snaps. Three of them were Boye Mafe (93 percent), Myles Murphy (88 percent) and Dexter Lawrence (80 percent) against Washington. All were individual season highs. The collective season-high snap percentage in a single game among those three was 77 percent. They hit 87 percent against the Commanders.