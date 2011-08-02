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Three amigos: Burress, Holmes, Hobbs have plenty in common

Published: Aug 02, 2011 at 01:30 PM
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Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

As you might have heard, Plaxico Burress has traded in his Giants jersey (and orange jumpsuit) for the greener pastures of the Jets. No surprise, considering how similar his career already resembled that of his new teammate, Santonio Holmes.

However, there's another prominent New York athlete whose Venn diagram overlaps even more considerably with Plaxico's. That man is former Knights right fielder, Roy Hobbs … from "The Natural," naturally.

Let's break it down, shall we?

In summation, these three men are soul mates. You just can't argue with the cold, hard facts. Enjoy 'em, New York Jersey!

Be sure to catch the latest from the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

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