Around the NFL

Thought of Raiders in San Diego has Rivers nauseous

Published: Jan 21, 2016 at 01:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the days tick away, we inch closer to the Chargers making a decision about their future in San Diego.

If owner Dean Spanos decides to join Stan Kroenke and the Rams in Los Angeles, eyes will then turn towards the Raiders -- who don't currently have a lease for the 2016 season.

One option among the plethora of outcomes floating through the stratosphere is the possibility that Raiders owner Mark Davis could turn toward San Diego as a potential destination if the Chargers bolt town.

Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are currently looking at a funding gap of roughly $500 million for a new stadium. Rapoport also noted that the Raiders could get "favorable consideration" for relocation in the future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed to reporters last week that the Raiderswould get $100 million in aid if they decide to build a new stadium in their current home city.

While it's highly unlikely that a San Diego hypothetical comes to fruition, it hasn't stopped locals from considering what it would be like to transport the Black and Silver to town.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers wants to regurgitate his last meal at the thought.

"That one is going to get me a little nauseated, to be honest with you," Rivers told Mighty 1090 AM this week. "The thought of that one is a little sickening. That one is hard to stomach. It's hard enough thinking about moving. ... The thought of the Raiders being here and us not might be tougher than all the rest."

Imagine the thought of Chargers players traveling to San Diego to face the division rival Raiders, who play in their former digs.

We can understand Rivers' nausea. Breakups suck.

