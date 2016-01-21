Thought of Raiders in San Diego has Rivers nauseous

As the days tick away, we inch closer to the Chargers making a decision about their future in San Diego.
Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are currently looking at a funding gap of roughly $500 million for a new stadium. Rapoport also noted that the Raiders could get "favorable consideration" for relocation in the future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed to reporters last week that the Raiderswould get $100 million in aid if they decide to build a new stadium in their current home city.
While it's highly unlikely that a San Diego hypothetical comes to fruition, it hasn't stopped locals from considering what it would be like to transport the Black and Silver to town.
"That one is going to get me a little nauseated, to be honest with you," Rivers told Mighty 1090 AM this week. "The thought of that one is a little sickening. That one is hard to stomach. It's hard enough thinking about moving. ... The thought of the Raiders being here and us not might be tougher than all the rest."
We can understand Rivers' nausea. Breakups suck.