Thomas working to come back from torn Achilles' tendon

Notes: Another player making his debut at practice was CB Jonathan Wilhite, who was ditched by the Patriots last week in their first round of cuts. ... Fox on why the Broncos didn't claim any of the 900 or so players they had scouted in anticipation of them getting cut over the weekend: "Well, there was only a few guys that we had interest in and at the end of the day it wasn't enough interest to retrain a guy for a guy that's already had five weeks of training in our systems." ... S Quinton Carter (hamstring) didn't practice.