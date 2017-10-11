Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy will have 'equal status'

With C.J. Prosise set to come back a few weeks from now and reclaim the obvious third-down role he was meant to play, it seems like Seattle's backfield has been able to heal all wounds for now. While the team's plans are often a mess for those embattled fantasy football players, those who love the game should take a step back and admire how well the organization scouts and acquires talent at the position. Even J.D. McKissic slid into a valuable role once his number was called.