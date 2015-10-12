Thomas Rawls delivers for desperate fantasy owners

A few weeks ago, we wouldn't have said that this move really took any guts. Jones looked like he was running away with the lead role in the Washington backfield after a Week 2 breakout game. Alas, he's slipped back into a full blown committee rotation along with Alfred Morris and Chris Thompson. So heading into Week 5, Morris and Thompson were sort of desperation flex plays, but for the most part we were recommending for fantasy owners to steer clear of this backfield entirely, even in what looked like a favorable RB matchup against Atlanta. So of course, Jones tallies a 1.8 ypc average on 11 rush attempts but sees three red zone touches and takes one into the paint. The volume wasn't there. Neither were the yardage totals. But if you only needed approximately six points to boost your squad to a win like this guy did, well then Jones hooked it up. Definitely a gutsy move after the way he had performed the last few weeks.