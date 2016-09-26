Thomas Rawls could be out a month with leg fracture

Incumbent starting running back Thomas Rawls has a hairline fracture in his fibula, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the tailback's injury. Rawls has already missed a week and could be out for a month, Rapoport added.
Rawls sat out of Sunday's 37-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Michael performed well in his place, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as the Seahawks rolled to their second win of the season.
Seattle also has options behind Michael in rookies C.J. Prosise and Alex Collins, and won't see a huge drop in production, with Rawls already struggling to hit the field at full strength during the first month of the 2016 season.