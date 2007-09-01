Thomas makes Saints team, rookie Pittman cut

Published: Sep 01, 2007 at 01:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Running back Antonio Pittman, the Saints' fourth-round draft choice, was among 12 players cut by New Orleans on Saturday.

Quarterback Tyler Palko was also cut, although he appeared to be a strong candidate for the team's practice squad should he clear waivers.

Also waived by the Saints were: safety Curry Burns; guard Tim Duckworth; fullback Kevin Dudley; defensive end Willie Evans; wide receiver Tramain Hall; cornerback and fifth-round draft choice David Jones; linebacker Marvin Mitchell; cornerback Anwar Phillips; safety Chris Reis; and guard Dave Yovanovits.

Once those players clear waivers, the Saints may sign up to eight of them back onto their practice squad. Palko is a likely candidate, given that New Orleans has only two quarterbacks on its active roster.

Palko was the Saints' third quarterback until the final day of the preseason, but turned in a dismal performance, including mishandling three snaps, during the second half of New Orleans' final preseason game -- a 7-0 victory over Miami on Thursday night.

The Saints also terminated the contract of defensive end Anton Palepoi, making him an immediate free agent.

Among those still on the active roster is running back Pierre Thomas, who scored three touchdowns in the Saints' last two preseason games.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

