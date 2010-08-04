Thomas' knee surgery further weakens Chargers' offensive line

The Chargers' offensive line suffered another blow Tuesday when left tackle Tra Thomas had arthroscopic knee surgery, which the San Diego Union-Tribune reported could keep him out of action for two weeks.
Thomas, 35, was signed this summer as insurance for an extended holdout by Pro Bowl left tackle Marcus McNeill.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Chargers and McNeill's representatives have been in discussions about a long-term contract.
Second-year pro Brandyn Dombrowski is working as San Diego's starter at left tackle during training camp.