Thomas' knee surgery further weakens Chargers' offensive line

Published: Aug 04, 2010 at 05:12 AM

The Chargers' offensive line suffered another blow Tuesday when left tackle Tra Thomas had arthroscopic knee surgery, which the San Diego Union-Tribune reported could keep him out of action for two weeks.

Thomas, 35, was signed this summer as insurance for an extended holdout by Pro Bowl left tackle Marcus McNeill.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Chargers and McNeill's representatives have been in discussions about a long-term contract.

Second-year pro Brandyn Dombrowski is working as San Diego's starter at left tackle during training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina

Which up-and-coming defensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team. Do the Eagles have ANOTHER young stud? Which NFC South franchise boasts two selections?

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More