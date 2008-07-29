Thomas goes from undrafted free agent to the Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Class of 2008 will be formally inducted into the Hall. Earlier this year, they were measured for their bust and jacket sizes. They will be presented with their busts at the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Emmitt Thomas was known as a tireless worker, a quiet, no-nonsense kind of guy. He didn't speak much, allowing his game to speak for him. And it did in great volumes.
Thomas led the AFL with nine interceptions in 1969 and added three more in the playoffs -- including two in the AFL title game against rival Oakland and an interception in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs were the last AFL champion.
Thomas was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl I team that was humbled by the Green Bay Packers, but he received his redemption in Super Bowl IV as the Chiefs defeated the Vikings. Now he receives his redemption as an overlooked cornerback from a small college with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Thomas was selected to five Pro Bowls, was voted All-AFL/AFC five times, and was a first- or second-team All-NFL selection in 1971, 1974 and 1975.