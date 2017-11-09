Around the NFL

Thomas Davis: We didn't like Cam's Titanic comparison

Published: Nov 09, 2017 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton's attempt to compare Carolina's season to history's most glaring seafaring disaster did not sit well with his teammates.

"Yeah, we just lost a great player but nevertheless, the Titanic still has to go," Newton said Sunday when asked to assess the absence of wideout Kelvin Benjamin, shipped to Buffalo in a trade-deadline stunner.

Cam was dangerously low on facts when it came to the fate of the Titanic, but he's up to speed now after catching an earful in the locker room.

"Absolutely. You know we definitely did that. We gave him a hard time about that," linebacker Thomas Davis told PFT Live. "We're not trying to be that ship that sinks."

Pro Football Talk pointed out that Newton was merely eight years old when James Cameron's Titanic hit theaters. It appears Young Cam didn't watch Jack draw Rose like one of his French girls -- or see Jack sink forever into the deathly sea.

The Titanic took a tragic dirtnap. Panthers players hope their fate is a tad less ominous.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Bruce Arians, who recruited Tom Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return from retirement.
news

Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW