Thomas Davis violates PED policy, will miss four games

"I've never tested positive for a steroid or HGH. It's not one of those situations. It ended up being an estrogen blocker that triggered a positive test for me. I just want you guys to know that in no way would I ever do anything, like I said, to cheat this game or to try to create a competitive advantage over anybody. I've always tried to do things the right way and that's something that I'll continue to do when I'm able to get back to the field. I can honestly tell you guys that my conscious is clear in this situation and as bad as it hurts me to sit here and tell you guys this, I know it's going to hurt a lot of people that have looked up and believed in Thomas Davis over the years. Just know, in no way, in no way, have I done anything intentionally to try to cheat this game. I'm going to serve this four-game suspension and I'll be back ready to go back out there with my teammates. And, you know, who knows? Maybe this isn't my last year."