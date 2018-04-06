 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Thomas Davis violates PED policy, will miss four games

Published: Apr 06, 2018 at 10:57 AM

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Twitter he has violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

He will miss the first four regular season games of the 2018 season.

"So, I just want to take a few minutes today to share the news with you guys that I received from the NFL," Davis said in a two-minute video on his Twitter page Friday. "I was informed that I tested positive for a banned substance. I was completely caught off guard by this. I've never in any way done anything to try to intentionally cheat the game. It's one of those situations where the NFL rules are clear; they state that you are responsible for what you put in your body. I've taken the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues. Been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. And, unfortunately, these are some of the things that happens when you take supplements.

"I've never tested positive for a steroid or HGH. It's not one of those situations. It ended up being an estrogen blocker that triggered a positive test for me. I just want you guys to know that in no way would I ever do anything, like I said, to cheat this game or to try to create a competitive advantage over anybody. I've always tried to do things the right way and that's something that I'll continue to do when I'm able to get back to the field. I can honestly tell you guys that my conscious is clear in this situation and as bad as it hurts me to sit here and tell you guys this, I know it's going to hurt a lot of people that have looked up and believed in Thomas Davis over the years. Just know, in no way, in no way, have I done anything intentionally to try to cheat this game. I'm going to serve this four-game suspension and I'll be back ready to go back out there with my teammates. And, you know, who knows? Maybe this isn't my last year."

The NFL has yet to release the 2018 schedule, though Panthers' 2018 opponents include the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals and Seahawks at home with the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Steelers and Lions on the road.

Davis, the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has started 15 or more games for the Panthers every year since the 2013 season. In his career, he's logged 13 interceptions, 28 sacks and more than 1,000 tackles. He had planned to make the 2018 season his final one, though he said in his Twitter video that could change in light of his four-game ban.

Second-year linebacker David Mayo is expected to fill in for the veteran linebacker during his suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Giants QB Daniel Jones says the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, as he recovers from a significant knee injury, and believes he's still the best option at QB for New York.
news

Smart Heart Sports Coalition driving change in Year 1

After being founded in March 2023, The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is making significant progress after its first full year with significant changes in laws in several states across the United States of America.
news

CeeDee Lamb not present at start of Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts

With no extension in sight, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made himself scarce as the team opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Lamb is not at the first day of the offseason program on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to three-year, $75 million extension

The Eagles have exercised DeVonta Smith's fifth-year option and signed the wideout to a new three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets unveil 'Legacy Collection' uniforms, updated primary logo

The Jets on Monday unveiled their new "Legacy Collection" uniforms, which hearken back to the glory days of the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the franchise.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Speaking Sunday at his youth football camp in Las Vegas, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters he had no desire to be traded and looks forward to the Antonio Pierce era.
news

Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request from 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract but hasn't yet resorted to a trade demand to force the San Francisco 49ers' hand. Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, denied on social media, a report that the star receiver requested a trade.
news

Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

The NFL's voluntary offseason program kicks off on Monday for the 25 clubs with returning head coaches. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024 despite a trade request last month.