Thomas Davis' suspension reduced to one game

"I think the league did what they thought was the best thing for the league," Rivera said. "Appreciate the fact that they cut it down to one game. I don't think Thomas is a dirty player. I think Thomas is a physical player. He's a hitter. He's a guy who plays through his contact and, unfortunately, in this situation in particular, he caught a guy. Pretty good, too. Back in the day, that was good. But I understand what they're trying to do, taking those type of hits out of the game. I get that part, too. Thomas was able to talk with them and make sure they understand that there was nothing malicious in what he did. He was just playing hard-nosed football."