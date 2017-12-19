Around the NFL

Thomas Davis' suspension reduced to one game

Published: Dec 19, 2017 at 11:16 AM

The NFL reduced Thomas Davis' suspension Tuesday from two games to one, league spokesman Michael Signora announced.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker had been banned two games Monday for his blindside block that left Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams concussed on Sunday. But appeals officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, took one game off the suspension.

Davis will now miss just the Panthers' tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He'll be eligible to return against the Atlanta Falcons, in what could be a key NFC South battle, in Week 17.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he was glad to see Thomas' suspension reduced upon appeal.

"I think the league did what they thought was the best thing for the league," Rivera said. "Appreciate the fact that they cut it down to one game. I don't think Thomas is a dirty player. I think Thomas is a physical player. He's a hitter. He's a guy who plays through his contact and, unfortunately, in this situation in particular, he caught a guy. Pretty good, too. Back in the day, that was good. But I understand what they're trying to do, taking those type of hits out of the game. I get that part, too. Thomas was able to talk with them and make sure they understand that there was nothing malicious in what he did. He was just playing hard-nosed football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

