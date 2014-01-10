Thomas Davis epitomizes Carolina Panthers' rousing resiliency

All season long, Rivera has been even. It's his nature. He met a reporter at the NFL Scouting Combine this past February and as they walked the long hallways of the Indianapolis Convention Center, he told of getting a phone call from his mother the day after last season ended. She'd just heard from his brother he'd been fired. He reassured his mother he still had a job before phoning his brother to chastise him for believing blog reports. And he laughed at the telling of this story, never expressing anger, never suggesting worry over the fickleness of his profession.