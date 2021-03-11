Thomas Davis dons custom Panthers suit for retirement ceremony

It wouldn't have felt right for Thomas Davis to retire from the NFL without donning the black and blue one more time.

Thursday gave the Carolina Panthers legend another chance to do so -- without the need for pads or a helmet.

A member of the organization for all but two of his 16 seasons, Davis pulled up to his emotional, joint retirement ceremony with fellow Panthers great Greg Olsen wearing a suit that embodied why he is known around town as "The Mayor."

Davis' custom threads included a black blazer emblazoned with patches representing his long-standing team captain status and the Walter Payton Man of the Year honor he was awarded in 2014. His signature "Davis Sr 58" adorned the back.

Although he spent his last two seasons away from the club, the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker will be forever connected to the city of Charlotte. And, with a fashion choice that stood out as much as he did on the field, Davis not-so-subtly showed the world that he is very proud of his days as a Panther.