Around the NFL

Thomas Davis dons custom Panthers suit for retirement ceremony

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 02:49 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It wouldn't have felt right for Thomas Davis to retire from the NFL without donning the black and blue one more time.

Thursday gave the Carolina Panthers legend another chance to do so -- without the need for pads or a helmet.

A member of the organization for all but two of his 16 seasons, Davis pulled up to his emotional, joint retirement ceremony with fellow Panthers great Greg Olsen wearing a suit that embodied why he is known around town as "The Mayor."

Davis' custom threads included a black blazer emblazoned with patches representing his long-standing team captain status and the Walter Payton Man of the Year honor he was awarded in 2014. His signature "Davis Sr 58" adorned the back.

Although he spent his last two seasons away from the club, the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker will be forever connected to the city of Charlotte. And, with a fashion choice that stood out as much as he did on the field, Davis not-so-subtly showed the world that he is very proud of his days as a Panther.

"If you guys haven't noticed yet, I wear my heart on my sleeve. ... To be able to have a moment like this is something I'll never forget," he said, per ESPN.

Related Content

news

Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'is our starting quarterback as of right now'

While the Texans have insisted they wouldn't trade Deshaun Watson, might cracks in that stance start to form? New Houston HC David Culley said on the Huddle & Flow podcast that Watson is the team's QB "right now," using a similar refrain to the Rams before they dealt Jared Goff.
news

Brian Flores on Dolphins' QB situation: 'I'm excited to work with Tua'

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s second NFL season hasn't yet begun, but has already drawn speculation that his Dolphins might entertain taking another quarterback in the upcoming draft. Brian Flores took a moment Thursday to address such chatter.
news

Chiefs release starting tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

The Chiefs are cleaning house on their offensive line. Kansas City released starting LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.
news

Roundup: Cowboys OL Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins restructure deals to save team $18.975M

The Cowboys have restructured the contracts for offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins﻿ and guard Zack Martin, saving $18.975 million against the salary cap in the process. 
news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer plans to be 'patient' in free agency

Carolina created some salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿. The room doesn't mean the Panthers plan to go on a spending spree early in free agency.
news

Saints releasing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins in latest salary cap purge

The New Orleans Saints' purge continues as the club works to get under the salary cap. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Saints have informed ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ they are releasing him.
news

Rob Gronkowski reiterates plans to return in 2021: 'I will be back playing football'

Now is not the time for another ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ retirement party. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end reiterated to TMZ this week that he plans to continue his playing career in 2021.
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow 'on pace' amid knee rehab; aims for chemistry on Bengals offensive line

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered a small update on QB Joe Burrow's rehab, while assessing what he wants in an offensive line as free agency approaches.
news

Ron Rivera doesn't 'disagree with a lot of' what Alex Smith said; worried 'every day' about another injury

Washington head coach Ron Rivera didn't disagree with Alex Smith's recent comments in a GQ article, admitting he had little idea what to expect and was often frightened about the prospects for the veteran QB's comeback journey. 
news

Jerry Jones has no regrets on Dak Prescott's deal: 'I overpaid for' most things that proved to be special

The Cowboys backed up the Brink's truck to ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s doorstep this week, finally accomplishing what the football world has been waiting on for nearly two years. Jerry Jones does not -- and will not -- have buyer's remorse.
news

Giants cut cost with release of OL Kevin Zeitler

The Giants announced Wednesday that they released guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, who was brought to New York as part of the 2019 Odell Beckham trade. The move saves the Giants $12 million in cap space with $2.5 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW