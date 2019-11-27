Thomas Davis blames defense for Chargers' losses

Around the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis has been a veteran leader for much of his NFL career. He didn't earn such esteem within locker rooms by pointing fingers.

Davis continued his leadership approach this week, suggesting the Chargers' defense was the reason the team fell to 4-7 with back-to-back losses.

"Our record says we haven't played well enough," Davis said, via the L.A. Times. "That's the ultimate thing that determines how we've played as a defense. The offense has put up enough points for us to be more successful.

"We just haven't figured it out for four quarters. We've played extremely well at times, and other times we've been inconsistent. If we do a better job in certain situations, our record could be much, much better."

The Chargers defense held the Kansas City Chiefs to 24 points and 310 yards -- in the thin air of Mexico City, no less -- last week, and the Raiders to 278 yards and 26 points the week before. The L.A. defense has yet to allow more than 27 points in a single game and ranks fifth in points allowed, fourth in passing yards given up and tied for fifth in big plays surrendered this season.

Meanwhile, Philip Rivers has thrown seven interceptions over the previous two weeks as the Chargers' playoff hopes went on life support.

Even though the facts disagree with Davis' assessment, you can't blame the veteran for not tossing Rivers and the offense under the bus. Very little would be gained in that scenario.

Entering Sunday's game versus the similarly struggling Denver Broncos, the focus should once again be on Rivers and the offense after the quarterback tossed two INTs in the Chargers' Week 5 loss to Denver. Davis' defense too needs to bounce back after allowing Phillip Lindsay to gallop for 115 yards on L.A. in that 20-13 defeat.

