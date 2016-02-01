Thomas Davis (arm) back at Panthers practice

The Carolina Panthers had full participation in practice at San Jose State on Monday of Super Bowl week.
Thomas Davis, who had surgery last week for a broken arm suffered in the NFC Championship Game, was back on the field with a cast on his forearm. Coach Ron Rivera wanted the entire team, including Davis, to get their feet wet early in the week, per Max Henson of the team's official website.
The linebacker told NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon last week that he had a plate and around 11 or 12 screws in his arm, but planned to play.
"I'm excited about where I am right now," Davis said at the time. "(My status) hasn't changed, still looking forward to playing on Super Bowl Sunday.
"I want to go out there and play for my teammates because I know I can help this team."
Davis admitted he might be limited in how much he can play in Super Bowl 50 versus the Denver Broncos, but getting back on the field for the first time on Monday is a great first step.
Running back Jonathan Stewart, who sat out all practices last week with an ankle injury, was also back on the field Monday.
Update: Davis said that there's no doubt that he's playing in the Super Bowl during Media Day on Monday, per The Charlotte Observer.