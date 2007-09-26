Thomas back at 'Fins practice after missing game with concussion

Published: Sep 26, 2007 at 12:23 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami linebacker Zach Thomas was back on the Dolphins' practice field on a "limited" basis Wednesday. It's unknown if he'll play this weekend against the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas missed last week's game at the Jets because of a concussion he suffered in Week 2 against the Cowboys. The loss to the Jets was only the 14th game that the seven-time Pro Bowler was sidelined in his 12-year career.

"He went through all the walkthrough stuff and all the stuff at the beginning of practice and was there the entire practice," Miami coach Cam Cameron said Wednesday. "We're going to list him as limited. But it's a positive."

Cameron said Thomas' status would remain listed the same way "until almost game time." The winless Dolphins (0-3) host the Raiders (1-2) on Sunday.

Thomas participated in some non-contact drills with other linebackers in the first portion of Wednesday's workout, and teammate Channing Crowder -- who replaced him at middle linebacker last week -- said Thomas wanted to do more during practice than the Dolphins would allow.

"He's been hit in the head a bunch. He's probably always concussed, concussed 24-7," Crowder said. "He'll be back when he can."

Thomas played every snap in Miami's loss to Dallas on Sept. 16, but said he felt lightheaded in the locker room after that game. He complained of migraines last week and the team decided to keep him from the field.

But Thomas is lobbying for a different fate this week, Cameron said.

"It's not about that," Cameron said. "It's about the medical people just making sure to let it run its course. They felt awfully good about things so far. They wouldn't put him out there in pads ready to practice and going through a significant amount of practice if they didn't feel good about it."

Thomas has started 165 games for the Dolphins, more than any defensive player in team history, and led Miami in tackles 10 times in his first 11 seasons.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

State of the 2023 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kirk Cousins and Co. defend NFC North title?

In what could be the final season of the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota, can Justin Jefferson and Co. return to the playoffs and make a real run? Adam Rank examines the state of the 2023 Vikings.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More