NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (Sept. 8 to Sept. 14): Super Bowl trophy renamed Vince Lombardi trophy in 1970 

Published: Sep 04, 2021 at 12:16 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

Sept. 8

-- Bill Belichick recorded his 1st win as an NFL head coach (Week 2, 1991)

  • Belichick's Browns won 20-0 at the Patriots
  • CLE Bernie Kosar: 187 pass yds, 2 pass TD & 124.6 passer rating
  • Belichick's 280 regular season wins rank 3rd in NFL history behind only HOFs Don Shula (328) & George Halas (318)

-- Rookie WR Randall Cobb returned a kickoff 108 yds for a TD (T-2nd-longest kickoff return TD in NFL history) in Packers 42-34 win vs Saints in Week 1, 2011

  • Longest Week 1 kickoff return TD in NFL history
  • This was Cobb's first career game

-- Top overall draft pick ARI QB Kyler Murray made his NFL debut in 27-27 tie vs the Lions in 2019

  • 29-54, 308 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 1 INT, 75.2 passer rating
  • 1 of 6 QBs since 1950 to throw for 300+ pass yards and 2+ pass TD in their debut game (Others: WAS Robert Griffin III, CAR Cam Newton, WAS Mark Rypien, STL Ryan Fitzpatrick & WAS Ed Rubbert)

-- The Cardinals re-signed WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 2-year, $54.5M contract extension through 2024 in 2020

  • Hopkins' $27.3M average per year is the highest among WR contracts
  • Leads the NFL with 430 receptions & 5,522 rec yds since 2017
  • Ranked top 3 in targets (160,2nd), receptions (115,T-2nd), rec yds (1,407, 3rd) in 2020
  • Hopkins' 1,407 rec yards were 34.3 pct of the Cardinals rec yds in 2020 (highest pct in NFL)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Lem Barney (76) & GB LB Za'Darius Smith (29)

Sept. 9

-- SF K David Akers made a 63-yard FG (T-2nd-longest in NFL history) in 49ers 30-22 win vs the Packers in Week 1, 2012

  • T-longest Week 1 made field goal in NFL history (Other: OAK K S. Janikowski in 2011)
  • Longest made field goal in 49ers history

-- On an injured knee, QB Aaron Rodgers led the Packers back from a 17-point 4th qtr deficit in 24-23 win vs the Bears in SNF season opener in 2018

  • Packers entered the 4th qtr trailing 20-3
  • Rodgers: 286 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT & 130.7 passer rating (212 pass yards & all 3 pass TD occurred in 4th qtr)

-- HOF Tony Gonzalez & the Falcons defeated the Chiefs in Gonzalez's return to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1, 2012

  • KC traded Gonzalez to ATL for a 2010 2nd Rd pick in 2009
  • Gonzalez: 5 rec, 53 rec yards & 1 rec TD
  • Gonzalez: 916 receptions, 10,940 receiving yards & 76 receiving TD in 12 seasons with the Chiefs from 1997-2008 (all most in franchise history)

-- The Rams re-signed CB Jalen Ramsey to a 5-year, $100M contract extension in 2020

  • Ramsey's $20.0M average per year & $100M total value are both the highest among DB contracts
  • Ramsey is the only DB to make Pro Bowl in each of the last 4 seasons

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Dick LeBeau (84), HOF Johnny Robinson (83), QB Joe Theismann (72) & NE WR Matthew Slater (36)

Sept. 10

-- The Super Bowl trophy was renamed the Vince Lombardi trophy in 1970

  • Lombardi won 5 NFL championships & the first 2 Super Bowls with the Packers
  • Lombardi died a week earlier on September 3, 1970

-- NYJ Sam Darnold became the youngest QB (21 years, 97 days) to start season opener since 1970 merger & led the Jets to a 31-point win vs the Lions (48-17) in 2018

  • 198 pass yards, 2 TD, 1 INT & 116.8 passer rating
  • 1 of 3 QBs to throw pick-6 on first pass in NFL career since at least 1991 (Others: HOF Brett Favre, TB Jameis Winston & WAS Jay Schroeder)
  • First Jets player with 2+ pass TD in his 1st career game

-- PIT LB T.J. Watt became the 3rd player since 1982 (when sacks became an official stat) to record multiple sacks & an interception in their 1st NFL game in the Steelers' 21-18 win at the Browns in Week 1, 2017

  • Watt: 7 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT (only LB or DL to do so)
  • Others to do so: SEA CB Charles Glaze & DAL CB Tommy Haynes (both strike replacement players in 1987)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Buck Buchanan

Sept. 11

-- CAR QB Cam Newton set record for most passing yards (422) in a player's first career NFL game (since at least 1970) in the Panthers 28-21 loss to the Cardinals in Week 1, 2011

  • Newton: 422 pass yards, 2 TD, 1 INT & 110.4 passer rating
  • CAR WR Steve Smith Sr.: 8 rec, 178 rec yards & 2 rec TD

-- MIN RB Dalvin Cook set the Vikings record for most rush yards (127) in NFL debut in the Vikings 29-19 Week 1 win vs the Saints in 2017

  • Cook: 22 carries & 127 rush yards
  • Surpassed Adrian Peterson's prior record of 103 rush yards set in 2007
  • Adrian Peterson had 6 carries & 18 rush yards for the Saints in his first game as a member of a different team after becoming the Vikings' franchise leader in rush yards (11,747) & rush TD (97) in his first 10 seasons (2007-2016)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Tom Landry, HOF Ed Sabol, DAL DC Dan Quinn (51) & HOF Ed Reed (43)

Sept. 12

-- 3rd Pro Football Hall of Fame class enshrined on September 12, 1965

  • Enshrinees: Guy Chamberlin, John (Paddy) Driscoll, Dan Fortmann, Otto Graham, Sid Luckman, Steve Van Buren & Bob Waterfield

-- TE Rob Gronkowski caught his 1st career rec TD from QB Tom Brady in the Patriots 38-24 win vs the Bengals in Week 1, 2010

  • Gronkowski: 1-yard rec TD on only reception of game
  • No player has more receiving touchdowns (84) from Tom Brady than Gronkowski

-- HOF Kurt Warner passed for 309 yards & 3 TD in first career start during the Rams 27-10 win vs the Ravens in Week 1, 1999

  • 309 pass yards are the most by a Rams QB in their 1st career start (since at least 1950)

-- The Saints re-signed RB Alvin Kamara to a 5-year, $75M contract extension in 2020

  • T-2nd-highest average per year ($15.0M) behind only Christian McCaffrey's $16.02M & 2nd-highest total value ($75M) behind only Ezekiel Elliott ($90M) among RB contracts
  • Kamara set Saints single-season records in rush TD (16) & scrimmage TD (21, also led NFL) in 2020
  • Kamara was only player with 750+ rush yds & 750+ rec yds in 2020
  • 6 rush TD Wk 16 vs MIN (T-most in a single game in NFL history with Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929)

-- The Vikings re-signed RB Dalvin Cook to a 5-year, $63M contract extension in 2020

  • 4th-highest average per year ($12.6M) & 4th-highest total value ($63M) among RB contracts
  • Led the NFL with 137.0 scrimmage YPG in 2020
  • First player in Vikings history with 1,500+ rush yards (1,557) and 15+ rush TD (16) in a single season
  • Cook's 30 scrimmage TD since 2019 are T-2nd-most in the NFL & only Derrick Henry (35) has more scrimmage TD than Cook (30) since 2019

-- Notable Birthday: QB Andrew Luck (32)

Sept. 13

-- The NFL launched a new "Red Zone Channel," offering fans live action cut-ins of all Sunday afternoon games in 2009

  • The Red Zone Channel is entering its 13th season in 2021

-- TEN QB Marcus Mariota became the only QB since at least 1970 to record a perfect passer rating in his NFL debut (min. 10 att) during 42-14 win vs the Buccaneers in Week 1, 2015

  • Mariota: 13-15, 209 pass yards, 4 TD, 0 INT & 158.3 passer rating

-- TB Tom Brady (43) and Drew Brees (41) become the first starting QBs, each age 40+, to face off in a regular season or playoff game in the Saints 34-23 Week 1 win vs the Buccaneers in 2020

  • Brees: 160 pass yards, 2 pass TD & 96.5 passer rating
  • Brady: 239 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 2 INT & 78.4 passer rating
  • The Patriots won and Tom Brady lost in the same weekend for the first time since October 23 & 24th, 1999 (Brady, a senior QB at Michigan, lost to Illinois while the Patriots defeated the Broncos to improve to 5-2)

-- HOF Terrell Davis rushed for 191 yards & 3 rush TD in 42-23 win vs the Cowboys in Week 2, 1998

  • 11 games with 100+ rush yards in 1998 (T-8th-most in a single seasn since at least 1950)
  • Ended the 1998 season with 2,008 rush yards & 21 rush TD (Led NFL in both) and went on to win MVP
  • 1 of 8 seasons in NFL history with 2,000+ rush yards

-- 1st overall draft pick Joe Burrow made his Bengals debut in a 16-13 loss vs the Chargers in Week 1, 2020

  • Burrow: 193 pass yards, 1 INT & 66.1 passer rating; 8 carries, 46 rush yards & 1 rush TD
  • At least 1 rookie QB has started in Week 1 in 13 straight seasons (Longest streak in the NFL since at least 1950)
  • No QB picked #1 overall has won his 1st career start since HOU David Carr in 2002 (such QBs are 0-12-1 in their debut starts since)

-- 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray tied his debut vs the Lions 27-27 in Week 1, 2019

-- Notable Birthdays: QB Brad Johnson (53)

Sept. 14

-- BAL RB Jamal Lewis set then-NFL record for most rush yards in a single game (295 rush yards) in Week 2 33-13 win vs the Browns in Week 2, 2003

  • Lewis: 30 carries, 295 rush yds & 2 rush TD (82-yard rush TD & 63-yard rush TD)
  • MIN RB Adrian Peterson broke Lewis' record in Week 9, 2007 with 296 rush yards vs the Chargers

-- DEN WR Brandon Marshall had 18 receptions (T-3rd-most in a single game in NFL history) in the Broncos 39-38 win vs the Chargers in Week 2, 2008

  • Marshall: 18 rec, 166 rec yds & 1 rec TD
  • Set single-game record with 21 rec in Week 14, 2009 vs the Colts

Related Content

news

NFL MVP award: Nine candidates to follow in footsteps of 'Year 2' winners

Can Justin Herbert be named MVP in his second pro season? Will Tom Brady take it home in his second year with the Bucs? Garrett Podell uses an eye-catching trend to project nine candidates to win MVP.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

The best NFL team money can buy! Building the ultimate 53-man roster under the 2021 salary cap

What is the best possible team money could buy in 2021? NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno builds the ultimate 53-man roster while remaining under this year's $182.5 million salary cap.
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Will Davante Adams get a major raise? Is T.J. Watt about to make bank? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow.
news

Scheduling oddities: 13 quirks stemming from 2021 NFL slate

NFL Research digs into 13 oddities and quirks stemming from the 2021 schedule -- including an MVP-heavy date between Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Lamar Jackson's Ravens.
news

Overreactions to the 2021 NFL schedule: Cowboys' playoff hopes hinge on one game

Which game is already a must-win for Tom Brady? Do we already know the matchup that will determine whether the Cowboys make the playoffs? NFL Research's Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from the 2021 NFL schedule release.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW