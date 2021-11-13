NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (Nov. 15-Nov. 21): 'Sweetness' sets single-game rushing record

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 10:58 PM
Nov. 15

  • MIN RB Adrian Peterson recorded his 6th career game with 200+ rush yards (T-most in NFL since at least 1950) in the Vikings' 30-14 win at the Raiders in Week 10, 2015

     - Peterson: 26 carries, 203 rush yards & 1 rush TD (80 yards)

     - Tied with HOF O.J. Simpson for the most such games since at least 1950

  • Kyler Murray became the 1st player in NFL history with 1+ pass TD and 1+ rush TD in 5 consecutive games in the Cardinals' 32-30 win vs the Bills in Week 10, 2020

     - Murray: 245 pass yards, 1 pass TD; 61 rush yards & 2 rush TD

     - Threw "Hail Murray" game-winning 43-yard pass TD to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds remaining in the game

Notable Birthdays: SF DE Arik Armstead (28) & CIN WR Tyler Boyd (27)

Nov. 16

  • HOF Earl Campbell ran for a career-high 206 rush yards in an Oilers' 10-6 win at the Bears in Week 11, 1980

- Campbell: 31 carries & 206 rush yards

- T-5th-most games (4) w/ 200+ rush yards since 1950 (Only Adrian Peterson (6), HOF O.J. Simpson (6), Derrick Henry (5) & Tiki Barber (5) have more)

Notable Birthdays: DE Osi Umenyiora (40), CHI DE Akiem Hicks (32), LAC LB Kenneth Murray (23)

Nov. 17

  • The Jets scored 62 points (most in franchise history) in their 62-28 win vs the Buccaneers in Week 11, 1985

- T-9th-most points in a single game in NFL history

- NYJ QB Ken O'Brien: 367 pass yards, 5 pass TD, 1 INT & 142.6 passer rating (Tied then-Jets record for most pass TD in a game, HOF Brett Favre threw 6 in a game in 2008)

  • The movie Heidi cut off the last 50 seconds of Jets-Raiders on NBC for the children's special to start on time & the Raiders scored two TD in the last 42 seconds to win 42-32 in Week 11, 1968

- Raiders trailed 32-29, but after a 43-yard pass TD from QB Daryle Lamonica & a fumble return TD on the ensuing kickoff put them on top 43-32

  • IND K Adam Vinatieri set the NFL record for most career FG attempts (710) in the Colts' 33-13 win vs the Jaguars in Week 11, 2019

- Vinatieri has 715 career field goal attempts & 599 field goals made (both most in NFL history)

Notable Birthdays: WR Reggie Wayne (43), TB LB Shaquil Barrett (29), NE CB J.C. Jackson (26) & PIT S Minkah Fitzpatrick (25)

Nov. 18

  • HOF WR Terrell Owens caught a career-high 4 rec TD in the Cowboys' 28-23 win vs Washington in Week 11, 2007

- Owens: 8 rec, 173 rec yards & 4 rec TD

-T-most rec TD in a single game in Cowboys history with HOF Bob Hayes (Week 14, 1970 vs Oilers)

  • CAR WR Steve Smith yelled, "Ice up son," at NE CB Aqib Talib following the Panthers' 24-20 win vs the Patriots in Week 11, 2013

-CAR QB Cam Newton threw a game-winning pass TD to Ted Ginn with 25 seconds left to play

Notable Birthdays: HOF Warren Moon (65), TB DC Todd Bowles (58) & ARI WR Christian Kirk (25)

Nov. 19

  • The Eagles defeated the Giants 19-17 in Week 12, 1978 in the "Miracle at the Meadowlands"

- NYG QB Joe Pisarcik fumbled a handoff that PHI CB Herm Edwards returned 26 yards for the game-winning TD

- Led to the popularization of QBs taking a knee at the end of game

  • The Rams and Chiefs combined to score 105 points (3rd-most in a single game in NFL history) in the Rams' 54-51 win vs the Chiefs on MNF in Week 11, 2018

- LAR QB Jared Goff: 413 pass yards, 4 pass TD & 117.1 passer rating

- KC QB Patrick Mahomes: 478 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 3 INT & 117.6 passer rating

- Seventh and most recent game in NFL history where opposing QBs had 400+ pass yards & 4+ pass TD

  • Russell Wilson breaks Peyton Manning's record (92) for most wins in a QB's first 9 seasons in NFL history in the Seahawks 28-21 win vs the Cardinals in Week 11, 2020

- Wilson: 23-28, 197 pass yards, 2 pass TD & 119.8 passer rating (finished 2020 with 98 wins)

- Murray: 29-42, 284 pass yards, 2 pass TD & 102.2 passer rating

- 1st game in the Super Bowl era that 2 starting QBs, each under 6 feet tall, both had a 100+ passer rating in a game

Notable Birthdays: CB DeAngelo Hall (38), SF C Alex Mack (36), SF LB Fred Warner (25) & IND DE Kwity Paye (23)

Nov. 20

  • HOF Walter Payton ran for a career-high 275 rush yards & 40 carries in the Bears' 10-7 win vs the Vikings in Week 10, 1977

- Set the then-record for most rush yards in a single-game in NFL history (now ranks 5th all-time)

- Notable Birthdays: DE Mark Gastineau (65), HOF Dwight Stephenson (64), DAL G Zack Martin (31) & DEN TE Noah Fant (24)

Nov. 21

  • The NFL returned to Mexico City for the 1st time since 2005 for the 1st MNF game to be played outside of the United State in the Raiders' 27-20 win vs the Texans in Week 11, 2016

- OAK QB Derek Carr: 295 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 1 INT & 117.0 passer rating

- HOU RB Lamar Miller: 24 carries, 104 rush yards & 1 rush TD

Notable Birthdays: HOF Sid Luckman, HOF Jim Ringo, HOF Troy Aikman (55), HOF Michael Strahan (50) & BAL K Justin Tucker (32)

