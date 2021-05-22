This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

May 24

Tie games (previously not counted in the standings) were made equal to a half-game won & a half-game lost in 1972

- There have been 38 tie games since 1972 (The Bengals at Eagles game in Week 3 was the only tie of the 2020 season)

Notable Birthday: NE WR Nelson Agholor (28)

May 25

A group led by Daniel Snyder is approved by NFL clubs as the new owner of the Washington Football Team in 1999

- NFL owners unanimously approved Snyder's purchase of the remaining 40.5 percent of the team on March 31, 2021

- 6 playoff appearances & 4 division titles under Snyder's ownership in 22 seasons since 1999

NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale of the Minnesota Vikings to Zygi Wilf in 2005

- 6 playoff appearances, 4 division titles & 2 NFC Championship Game appearances in 16 seasons since 2005

Notable Birthdays: HOF Brian Urlacher (43) & LB Shawne Merriman (37)

May 26

LB Willie McGinest elected to Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015

- 3-time Super Bowl Champion, 2-time Pro Bowl selection & NFL all-time postseason sacks leader (16.0)

- Selected 4th overall in 1994 draft & played the first 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots from 1994-2005

May 27

HOF George Halas retired as head coach of the Chicago Bears in 1968

- 5-time NFL Champion (1933, 1940-1941, 1946 & 1963), 2-time AP Coach of the Year (1963 & 1965) & 318 career wins (most at time of retirement; only HOF Don Shula (328) has more)

- Member of the HOF All-1920s Team

Notable Birthdays: HOF Walt Kiesling, HOF Jackie Slater (67), WR Antonio Freeman (49), DT Darnell Dockett (40), ATL HC Arthur Smith (39) & NYG QB Daniel Jones (24)

May 28

Notable Birthdays: HOF Jim Thorpe, T Michael Oher (35) & WR Percy Harvin (33)

May 29

Notable Birthdays: K Matt Bryant (46) & FA DL Ezekiel Ansah (32)

May 30

The Jets waived QB Kliff Kingsbury (only team to give Kingsbury regular season action) in 2006

- 1-2 passing for 17 yards in the Jets 27-0 loss at the Broncos in Week 11, 2005 (Completed only pass to WR Dante Ridgeway on 4th & 21 with 1:06 to play in the game)

- Returned to NFL in 2019 as Cardinals HC (13-18-1 W-L in 2 seasons)