This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
May 24
- Tie games (previously not counted in the standings) were made equal to a half-game won & a half-game lost in 1972
- There have been 38 tie games since 1972 (The Bengals at Eagles game in Week 3 was the only tie of the 2020 season)
- Notable Birthday: NE WR Nelson Agholor (28)
May 25
- A group led by Daniel Snyder is approved by NFL clubs as the new owner of the Washington Football Team in 1999
- NFL owners unanimously approved Snyder's purchase of the remaining 40.5 percent of the team on March 31, 2021
- 6 playoff appearances & 4 division titles under Snyder's ownership in 22 seasons since 1999
- NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale of the Minnesota Vikings to Zygi Wilf in 2005
- 6 playoff appearances, 4 division titles & 2 NFC Championship Game appearances in 16 seasons since 2005
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Brian Urlacher (43) & LB Shawne Merriman (37)
May 26
- LB Willie McGinest elected to Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015
- 3-time Super Bowl Champion, 2-time Pro Bowl selection & NFL all-time postseason sacks leader (16.0)
- Selected 4th overall in 1994 draft & played the first 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots from 1994-2005
May 27
- HOF George Halas retired as head coach of the Chicago Bears in 1968
- 5-time NFL Champion (1933, 1940-1941, 1946 & 1963), 2-time AP Coach of the Year (1963 & 1965) & 318 career wins (most at time of retirement; only HOF Don Shula (328) has more)
- Member of the HOF All-1920s Team
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Walt Kiesling, HOF Jackie Slater (67), WR Antonio Freeman (49), DT Darnell Dockett (40), ATL HC Arthur Smith (39) & NYG QB Daniel Jones (24)
May 28
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Jim Thorpe, T Michael Oher (35) & WR Percy Harvin (33)
May 29
- Notable Birthdays: K Matt Bryant (46) & FA DL Ezekiel Ansah (32)
May 30
- The Jets waived QB Kliff Kingsbury (only team to give Kingsbury regular season action) in 2006
- 1-2 passing for 17 yards in the Jets 27-0 loss at the Broncos in Week 11, 2005 (Completed only pass to WR Dante Ridgeway on 4th & 21 with 1:06 to play in the game)
- Returned to NFL in 2019 as Cardinals HC (13-18-1 W-L in 2 seasons)
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Gale Sayers & IND C Ryan Kelly (28)