This Week in NFL History (May 23-May 29): 'Papa Bear' George Halas retires as all-time winningest coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
May 23
- In 1967, the AFL awarded a franchise to begin play in 1968 to Cincinnati
- The Bengals went 3-11 in their inaugural 1968 season
- They are 373-459-5 all-time (3 Super Bowl appearances, 0 wins)
- In 2017, NFL owners voted to move Super Bowl LV from Los Angeles to Tampa Bay and for Super Bowl LVI to be held in Los Angeles
- This unknowingly set in motion for both the Buccaneers and the Rams to play and win the Super Bowl in their home stadiums respectively becoming the first teams to do so
- Notable Birthdays: LAR DT Aaron Donald (31)
May 25
- A group led by Washington area businessman Daniel Snyder is approved by NFL clubs as the new owner of the Washington football franchise at a league meeting in 1999
- The team went 10-6 in their first season and made the playoffs
- Team changed name to Washington Commanders prior to the 2022 season
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Brian Urlacher (44), MIN HC Kevin O'Connell (37)
May 26
- Willie McGinest elected to Patriots Hall of Fame by fans in 2015
- McGinest's 78.0 sacks with the Patriots are the 3rd-most in franchise history
- All-time postseason leader in sacks (16.0)
- Holds single-game postseason record for sacks (4.5 in 2005 WC game vs JAX)
- Notable Birthdays: DAL LB Micah Parsons (23)
May 27
- HOF George Halas retires from coaching for the fourth and final time in 1968 as the winningest NFL head coach ever (318 regular-season wins)
- Only Don Shula (328) has since passed that win total
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Jackie Slater (68), HOF Walt Kiesling, NYG QB Daniel Jones
May 28
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Jim Thorpe, LB NaVorro Bowman (34), WR Percy Harvin (34)