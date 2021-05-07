Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Published: May 07, 2021 at 07:49 PM
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

May 10

-- The Colts, Browns & Steelers agreed to join the AFL teams to form the 13-team American Football Conference (AFC) of the NFL in 1970

  • The NFL also agreed on a playoff format that would include one "wild-card" team per conference (2nd-place team with the best record)
  • One more WC team per conference was added in 1990 & a 3rd WC card team per conference was added in 2020

-- Notable Birthday: CIN HC Zac Taylor (38)

May 11

-- Notable Birthdays: QB Matt Leinart (38), WR Jeremy Maclin (33) & NE QB ﻿Cam Newton﻿ (32)

May 12

-- Notable Birthdays: WR Steve Smith Sr. (42) & G ﻿Mike Iupati﻿ (34)

May 13

-- The Saints promoted Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

  • Saints are 178-126 under Loomis & have won their only Super Bowl in franchise history (Won Super Bowl XLIV 31-17 vs the Colts to conclude 2009 season)
  • Hired HC Sean Payton & signed QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ in 2006
  • Have made the playoffs in 4 consecutive seasons since 2017 (longest streak of making playoffs in franchise history)

-- Notable Birthdays: C Tom Nalen (50) & KC S ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ (29)

May 14

-- Notable Birthdays: FA RB ﻿Frank Gore﻿ (38), LB Clay Matthews III (35) & TB TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ (32)

May 15

-- Bucky Brooks was hired by the Seahawks as a regional college scout in 2000

  • 5 NFL seasons as a player with the Bills, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs & Raiders from 1994-1998
  • Worked in same capacity with Panthers from 2003-2007
  • Joined NFL Media in 2009

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Emmitt Smith﻿ (52), WR/KR Desmond Howard (51), HOF ﻿Ray Lewis﻿ (46) & QB ﻿Ryan Leaf﻿ (45)

May 16

-- Goal posts offset from the goal line, painted bright yellow & with uprights 20 feet above the cross-bar were made standard in the NFL in 1966

  • Goal posts were previously located on the goal line

-- The Panthers reached a sales agreement with David Tepper in 2018

  • Purchased franchise from founder Jerry Richardson (Panthers went 183-184-1 in 23 seasons with 2 Super Bowl appearances in 2003 & 2015)

-- Notable Birthdays: HOF ﻿Jim Langer﻿, PIT DC Keith Butler (65), HOF ﻿Thurman Thomas﻿ (55) & JAX QB ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ (25)

