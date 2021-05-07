This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
May 10
-- The Colts, Browns & Steelers agreed to join the AFL teams to form the 13-team American Football Conference (AFC) of the NFL in 1970
- The NFL also agreed on a playoff format that would include one "wild-card" team per conference (2nd-place team with the best record)
- One more WC team per conference was added in 1990 & a 3rd WC card team per conference was added in 2020
-- Notable Birthday: CIN HC Zac Taylor (38)
May 11
-- Notable Birthdays: QB Matt Leinart (38), WR Jeremy Maclin (33) & NE QB Cam Newton (32)
May 12
-- Notable Birthdays: WR Steve Smith Sr. (42) & G Mike Iupati (34)
May 13
-- The Saints promoted Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002
- Saints are 178-126 under Loomis & have won their only Super Bowl in franchise history (Won Super Bowl XLIV 31-17 vs the Colts to conclude 2009 season)
- Hired HC Sean Payton & signed QB Drew Brees in 2006
- Have made the playoffs in 4 consecutive seasons since 2017 (longest streak of making playoffs in franchise history)
-- Notable Birthdays: C Tom Nalen (50) & KC S Tyrann Mathieu (29)
May 14
-- Notable Birthdays: FA RB Frank Gore (38), LB Clay Matthews III (35) & TB TE Rob Gronkowski (32)
May 15
-- Bucky Brooks was hired by the Seahawks as a regional college scout in 2000
- 5 NFL seasons as a player with the Bills, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs & Raiders from 1994-1998
- Worked in same capacity with Panthers from 2003-2007
- Joined NFL Media in 2009
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Emmitt Smith (52), WR/KR Desmond Howard (51), HOF Ray Lewis (46) & QB Ryan Leaf (45)
May 16
-- Goal posts offset from the goal line, painted bright yellow & with uprights 20 feet above the cross-bar were made standard in the NFL in 1966
- Goal posts were previously located on the goal line
-- The Panthers reached a sales agreement with David Tepper in 2018
- Purchased franchise from founder Jerry Richardson (Panthers went 183-184-1 in 23 seasons with 2 Super Bowl appearances in 2003 & 2015)
-- Notable Birthdays: HOF Jim Langer, PIT DC Keith Butler (65), HOF Thurman Thomas (55) & JAX QB Gardner Minshew (25)