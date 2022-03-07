This Week in NFL History (March 7-13): HOFers Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson retire

March 7

Peyton Manning announces retirement in 2016

- 14-time Pro Bowl selection

- 7-time All-Pro

- 5-time MVP (Most in NFL history)

- 2-time Super Bowl Champion (XLI & 50 in final season)

- Retired as the all-time leader in pass yards (71,940) and pass TD (539)

Notable Birthdays: HOF Franco Harris (72) & HOF Lynn Swann

March 8

Calvin Johnson announced his retirement as he said, "I have made the difficult decision to retire from the Lions and pro football. I have played my last game of football." in 2016

- 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrine (1st-Ballot)

- Set NFL single-season record 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 (Only player in NFL history to reach 1,900+ receiving yards in a season)

- Named to NFL 2010s All-Decade Team (3-time first team All-Pro)

Heisman & National Champion QB Cam Newton impressed at Auburn's Pro Day in 2011

- 125 NFL officials (5 head coaches) at the 5.5 hour event

- Newton stood on his Combine numbers and only participated in position drills

- Drafted 1st overall in 2011 NFL Draft by CAR

- 2015 AP NFL MVP, 2011 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2015 1st-Team All-Pro, 3-time Pro Bowl selection

- 70 rush TD are the most all-time by a QB (HOF Steve Young is 2nd with 43)

Notable Birthdays: K Jason Elam (52) & WR Hines Ward (46)

March 9

DE J.J. Watt stood on his Combine numbers and only participated in position drills at Wisconsin's Pro Day in 2011

- 31 NFL teams had at least one representative present at the Pro Day (all but Bengals) & HOU drafted him 11th overall in 2011

- 5-time All-Pro, 5-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

- 3-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year (T-most in NFL history w/ HOF Lawrence Taylor & LAR DT Aaron Donald)

- 101.0 career sacks since are the 2nd-most in the NFL since 2011

- Signed a 2-year, $31M deal with ARI on March 1, 2021

Notable Birthdays: PIT RB Najee Harris (24)

March 10

Notable Birthdays: HOF Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, HOF Ron Mix (84), HOF Curley Culp (76), HOF Rod Woodson (57) & LAC QB Justin Herbert (24)

March 11

Owners adopted limited use of instant replay as an officiating aid in 1986

- Used to challenge/review plays of possession (fumbles, receptions and muffs); those involving the sidelines, goal lines, end lines, and line of scrimmage; and cases of more than 11 players on the field for a given team

QB Jalen Hurts & WR CeeDee Lamb headlined an Oklahoma Pro Day that was attended by personnel from 30 NFL teams in 2020

- NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted that "arm talent is not an issue for Hurts" while Lamb "looked the part while catching throws"

- Both players were drafted in the first 2 rounds: Lamb 17th overall to the Cowboys, and Hurts 53rd overall to the Eagles

Notable Birthdays: TE Greg Olsen (37)

March 12

The Chargers traded 2 players (WR Eric Metcalf & LB Patrick Sapp) & 3 draft picks (1998 #3 overall, 1998 2nd-Round & 1999 1st-Round) to move up to 2nd overall in the 1998 NFL Draft (Would select QB Ryan Leaf)

- Leaf played 21 games in 3 seasons as a member of the Chargers (4-14 W-L, 12 pass TD & 29 INT as SD starter)

WR Tee Higgins did not participate in the Combine & instead completed athletic testing and positional drills at Clemson's Pro Day in 2020

- Clocked a 4.54 40-yard dash & a disappointing 31.0-inch vertical jump

- 7th WR selected in the 2020 Draft (33rd overall pick)

Notable Birthdays: LB Matt Millen (64), NE LB Dont'a Hightower (32), KC WR Mecole Hardman (24)

March 13

The Eagles signed free agent (eventual SB LII MVP) QB Nick Foles in 2017

- Led Eagles to only Super Bowl win in franchise history after becoming starter in Week 15, 2017 following Carson Wentz's torn ACL

- Foles in SB LII vs Patriots: 373 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 1 INT; 1 rec TD (Only player to have 1+ pass TD & 1+ rec TD in a single Super Bowl, Foles had a 1-yard rec TD on "Philly Special")

The NFL owners voted to allow the transfer of the Chicago Cardinals to St. Louis in 1960

- 186-202-14 in 28 seasons in St. Louis from 1960-1987 (18th in NFL)

Washington traded 4 picks (3 firsts & 1 second) to move up 4 spots from 6th overall to 2nd overall in the 2012 NFL Draft (Would select QB Robert Griffin III)

- 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

- Released after 3 seasons (2012-2014); missed 10 games due to injuries in 2013 & 2014

After opting not to participate in testing at the NFL Combine, HOF Randy Moss turned heads at Marshall's Pro Day in 1998

- According to then-Marshall Head Coach Bob Pruett, Moss ran a hand-timed 4.24 "into the wind" in the 40-yard dash & leapt 47 inches in the vertical jump (which would be higher than any player since official Combine data began being tracked in 2003)

- Moss fell to 21st overall in the Draft, where he was drafted by the Vikings, before embarking on his HOF career (15,292 rec yards are 4th-most in NFL history & 156 rec TD are 2nd-most in NFL history)

After not participating in the 2019 NFL Combine, Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray also declined to compete in any of the testing drills at the school's Pro Day in 2019

- Did throw 70 passes in a session littered with NFL personnel

- Though the Cardinals were one of the few teams not to have any coaches or scouts in attendance, they still took the QB 1st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft

- 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year & 2021 Pro Bowl selection