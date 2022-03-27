NFL Research

This Week in NFL History (March 28 - April 3): Jimmy Johnson leaves Cowboys organization after back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Published: Mar 27, 2022 at 08:36 AM
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

March 28

-- The Colts relocated from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984

  • Won Super Bowl V in Baltimore
  • Won Super Bowl XLI in Indianapolis

-- Jim Thorpe dies in 1953

  • 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist
  • 1963 Hall of Fame Inductee
  • Played 8 seasons in NFL
  • Head coach for 4 seasons in NFL

-- Dalvin Cook participated in Florida State Pro Day in 2017

  • Drafted 41st overall to the Vikings
  • Made the Pro Bowl in each of the last 3 seasons (3,851 rush yds over span ranks 2nd in NFL)

Notable Birthdays: Jason Garrett (56), LV QB Derek Carr (31)

March 29

-- Lamar Jackson participated in Louisville Pro Day in 2018

  • Won 2016 Heisman, finished 3rd in 2017
  • Drafted 32nd overall by the Ravens (5th QB selected)
  • Won 2019 MVP in 2nd NFL season

-- 16-game regular season, 4-game preseason adopted to begin in 1978 season (1977)

  • Moved from 14 games in regular season

-- Jimmy Johnson leaves Cowboys organization in 1994 after winning back-to-back Super Bowls

  • Spent 5 seasons with DAL (Won Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII)
  • 44-36 record (1-15 in first season, 43-21 in next 4 seasons)

Notable Birthdays: HOF Earl Campbell (67), HOF Emlen Tunnell

March 30

Notable Birthdays: CB Richard Sherman (31)

March 31

-- Patrick Mahomes participated in Texas Tech Pro Day in 2017

  • Threw 78-yard pass
  • Drafted 10th overall by Chiefs (2nd QB selected)
  • Won 2018 MVP (First season as KC starter) 

-- Jameis Winston participated in Florida State Pro Day in 2015

  • Won 2013 National Championship and Heisman
  • Drafted 1st overall by Buccaneers

Notable Birthdays: WR James Jones (38), HOF Jimmy Johnson (84)

April 1

Notable Birthdays: DB Sean Taylor

April 2

-- LB trio Brian Cushing, Ray Maualuga, and Clay Matthews III & QB Mark Sanchez participated in USC Pro Day in 2009

  • LBs drafted 15th, 26th, 38th respectively
  • Mark Sanchez drafted 5th overall by the Jets

-- Reggie Bush & Matt Leinart participated in USC Pro Day in 2006

  • Drafted 2nd and 10th overall respectively
  • Leinart won 2004 Heisman, Bush won 2005 Heisman

-- DE Jadeveon Clowney participated in South Carolina Pro Day in 2014

  • Drafted 1st overall to Texans

Notable Birthdays: LB Bill Romanowski (56), HOF Arnie Herber

April 3

Notable Birthdays: DE Jared Allen (40), DB Kam Chancellor (34), BUF DC Leslie Frazier (63), HOF Jim Parker

