This Week in NFL History (March 28 - April 3): Jimmy Johnson leaves Cowboys organization after back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
March 28
-- The Colts relocated from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984
- Won Super Bowl V in Baltimore
- Won Super Bowl XLI in Indianapolis
-- Jim Thorpe dies in 1953
- 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist
- 1963 Hall of Fame Inductee
- Played 8 seasons in NFL
- Head coach for 4 seasons in NFL
-- Dalvin Cook participated in Florida State Pro Day in 2017
- Drafted 41st overall to the Vikings
- Made the Pro Bowl in each of the last 3 seasons (3,851 rush yds over span ranks 2nd in NFL)
Notable Birthdays: Jason Garrett (56), LV QB Derek Carr (31)
March 29
-- Lamar Jackson participated in Louisville Pro Day in 2018
- Won 2016 Heisman, finished 3rd in 2017
- Drafted 32nd overall by the Ravens (5th QB selected)
- Won 2019 MVP in 2nd NFL season
-- 16-game regular season, 4-game preseason adopted to begin in 1978 season (1977)
- Moved from 14 games in regular season
-- Jimmy Johnson leaves Cowboys organization in 1994 after winning back-to-back Super Bowls
- Spent 5 seasons with DAL (Won Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII)
- 44-36 record (1-15 in first season, 43-21 in next 4 seasons)
Notable Birthdays: HOF Earl Campbell (67), HOF Emlen Tunnell
March 30
Notable Birthdays: CB Richard Sherman (31)
March 31
-- Patrick Mahomes participated in Texas Tech Pro Day in 2017
- Threw 78-yard pass
- Drafted 10th overall by Chiefs (2nd QB selected)
- Won 2018 MVP (First season as KC starter)
-- Jameis Winston participated in Florida State Pro Day in 2015
- Won 2013 National Championship and Heisman
- Drafted 1st overall by Buccaneers
Notable Birthdays: WR James Jones (38), HOF Jimmy Johnson (84)
April 1
Notable Birthdays: DB Sean Taylor
April 2
-- LB trio Brian Cushing, Ray Maualuga, and Clay Matthews III & QB Mark Sanchez participated in USC Pro Day in 2009
- LBs drafted 15th, 26th, 38th respectively
- Mark Sanchez drafted 5th overall by the Jets
-- Reggie Bush & Matt Leinart participated in USC Pro Day in 2006
- Drafted 2nd and 10th overall respectively
- Leinart won 2004 Heisman, Bush won 2005 Heisman
-- DE Jadeveon Clowney participated in South Carolina Pro Day in 2014
- Drafted 1st overall to Texans
Notable Birthdays: LB Bill Romanowski (56), HOF Arnie Herber
April 3
Notable Birthdays: DE Jared Allen (40), DB Kam Chancellor (34), BUF DC Leslie Frazier (63), HOF Jim Parker