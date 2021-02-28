Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History: March 1 to March 7; Peyton Manning retires

Published: Feb 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

March 1

  • Elmer Layden was named the 1st Commissioner of the NFL in 1941

- RB at Notre Dame & was a member of the Fighting Irish's "Four Horsemen"

- Served as Notre Dame's head football coach for 7 seasons from 1934-1940 (Went 47-13-3)

- Served as commissioner for six seasons from 1941-1946

  • DT ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ completed 32 bench press reps & ran a 5.09 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2010

- Drafted 2nd overall by the Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft

- 5-time Pro Bowl selection (4 with DET), 3-time First Team All-Pro (all w/ DET), 2010 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year & Member of 2010's All-Decade Team (5 seasons with DET from 2010-2014)

- Super Bowl LV Champion with Buccaneers

  •  TE ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2010

- 2nd-fastest 40-yard dash among 12 TE to run (only Dorin Dickerson ran faster at 4.40)

- Drafted 95th overall (3rd Round) by the Saints in the 2010 NFL Draft

- 5-time Pro Bowl selection (3 with NO) & 2013 First Team All-Pro (Led NFL with 16 rec TD with NO)

  •  DT ﻿Geno Atkins﻿ ran a 4.85 40-yard dash at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine

- 2nd-fastest among DT behind only Earl Mitchell

- Recorded 4.43 20-yard shuttle drill time (Fastest among DT)

- Drafted 120th overall (4th Round) by the Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft

- 8-time Pro Bowl selection (T-most among defensive players since 2010), 2-time First Team All-Pro & Member of 2010's All-Decade Team

  • RB ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ completed 29 bench press reps at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

- Chubb tied Saquon Barkley for most bench press reps among the 28 RB to lift (more reps than all but 5 of the 36 OL to bench press at the Combine in 2018)

- Chubb was selected 35th overall (2nd Round) by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft

- 2-time Pro Bowl selection, 3,557 rush yards since 2018 (3rd-most in NFL) & 28 rush TD since 2018 (6th-most in NFL)

 March 2

  • RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ ran a 4.40 40-yard dash while weighing 233 lbs at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018

- 2nd-fastest 40-yard dash among RB behind only Nyheim Hines (4.38 at 198 lbs)

- 1 of 4 RBs to run a sub-4.50 while weighing 233+ lbs since 2003: Michael Turner (2004), Ronnie Brown (2005) & Jonathan Stewart (2008)

- 29 bench press reps: Stronger than Joe Thomas (28 reps)

- 1.54 10-yard split: Quicker than DeSean Jackson (1.55)

- 4.40 40-yard dash: Faster than Devin Hester (4.43)

- 41" vertical jump: Higher than Julio Jones (38 1/2")

- The only player with 25+ bench press reps and a 40+ inch vertical at the 2017 Combine was eventual #1 overall pick DE Myles Garrett (33 reps, 41" vertical)

- Barkley was selected 2nd overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft

- Won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading NFL w/ 2,028 scrimmage yds, joining HOFers Edgerrin James & Eric Dickerson as only players in NFL history w/ 2,000+ scrim yds as a rookie

  • T ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ ran a 5.85 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

- 5th-slowest by any player at the combine since 2003

- Selected 83rd overall (3rd Round) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft

- 2-time Pro Bowl selection (made Pro Bowl in each of last 2 seasons)

March 3

  • LB ﻿Von Miller﻿ ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2011

- 2nd-fastest among LBs in 2011

- Selected 2nd overall by Broncos in 2011 NFL Draft

- Super Bowl 50 MVP, 8-time Pro Bowl selection (T-most among defensive players since 2010), 3-time First Team All-Pro & Member of 2010's All-Decade Team

- 40-yard dash: Allen (4.75), Mayfield (4.84), Darnold (4.85), Rosen (4.92) & Jackson (Did not run)

- Most pass yards in 2018 draft class: Mayfield (11,115), Allen (9,707), Darnold (8,097), Jackson (7,085) & Rosen (2,845)

- 40-yard dash: McCaffrey (4.48), Cook (4.49), Fournette (4.51, fastest of any RB to weigh 240+ lbs at combine since 2003), Jones (4.56), Kamara (4.56) & Hunt (4.62)

- Most scrimmage yards in 2017 draft class: Kamara (6,164), McCaffrey (5,817), Cook (4,936), Hunt (4,593), Jones (4,421), Joe Mixon (4,367) & Fournette (4,240)

  • LB ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ completed 20 bench press reps using a prosthetic hand at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018

 - Selected 141st overall (5th Round) by the Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft

 - Career: 11 tackles, 1.0 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 TFL & 1 pass defensed

March 4

- 40-yard dash: Watson (4.66), Trubisky (4.67) & Mahomes (4.80)

- Most pass yards in 2017 draft class: Mahomes (14,539), Watson (14,152) & Trubisky (10,609)

  • WR ﻿John Ross﻿ ran a 4.22 40-yard dash, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine Record in 2017

- Broke the previous record of 4.24 set by RB Chris Johnson in 2008

- Selected 9th overall by the Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft

- Career: 51 receptions, 733 receiving yards & 10 receiving TD

  • LB Shaquem Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018

- Fastest among all Combine LBs since 2003 (broke the previous record of 4.40 set by Jon Alston in 2006)

- Selected 141st overall (5th Round) by the Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft

- Career: 11 tackles, 1.0 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 TFL & 1 pass defensed

  • Notable Birthdays: HOF Gil Brandt (88)

March 5

- 9 NFL seasons with Jaguars (2006-2013) & Raiders (2014)

- 3-time Pro Bowl selection & 2011 First Team All-Pro (Led NFL with 343 carries & 1,606 rush yards)

- 68 career rush TD (most in JAX history) & 8,167 career rush yards (8,071 rush yards with Jaguars are 2nd-most in JAX history behind only Fred Taylor)

  • DE ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017

- 41-inch vertical jump (highest among DL & T-4th-highest among all players at the Combine)

- Completed 33 bench press reps (2nd-most among DL behind only Carl Lawson (35) & T-6th-most among all players at the Combine)

- Selected 1st overall by the Browns in the 2017 draft

- 2-time Pro Bowl selection & 2020 First Team All-Pro

  • LB ﻿T.J. Watt﻿ ran a 4.69 40-yard dash & completed 21 bench press reps at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017

- Selected 30th overall by the Steelers in the 2017 draft

- 3-time Pro Bowl selection & 2-time First Team All-Pro

- Led the NFL with 15.0 sacks, 41 QB hits, & 23 TFL in 2020

March 6

  • CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017

- 3rd-fastest 40-yard dash among DBs & 6th-fastest among all Combine participants in 2017

- Selected 11th overall by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft

- 3-time Pro Bowl selection & 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

March 7

- 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrine (1st Ballot)

- 200 career wins including playoffs, 2nd in NFL history

- 14-time Pro Bowler (T-most in NFL history) & 5-time NFL MVP (Most in NFL history)

- 2-time Super Bowl champion (XLI & 50)

- Member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team

