This Week in NFL History: June 22 - June 28; Elway turns 60

On this day in football history, the American Professional Football Association changed its name to the National Football League in 1922. The American Professional Football Association (formerly American Professional Football Conference) was formed in 1920 in Canton, Ohio.

NFL Charities, now the NFL Foundation, was created in 1973. A nonprofit organization, NFL Charities was set up to support education, charitable activities and support those no longer in football. It was created as a way for the NFL and 32 clubs to collectively make grants to charitable and worthwhile causes on a national scale. Since its inception, NFL Charities has granted more than $148 million to more than 1,400 different organizations.