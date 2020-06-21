This Week in NFL History: June 22 - June 28; Elway turns 60

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team spotlights the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
June 22
Happy 49th birthday to Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner
- Four-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro
- Super Bowl XXXIV champion and MVP (414 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 99.7 passer rating in game)
- Two-time NFL MVP (1999, 2001)
- 2008 Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Played for the Rams (1998-2003), Giants (2004) and Cardinals (2005-2009)
Happy birthday to the late Davey O'Brien
- Born: June 22, 1917, Died: Nov. 18, 1977
- Played for the Eagles (1939-1940)
- 1938 Heisman Trophy Winner
- The Davey O'Brien Foundation and the Davey O'Brien Memorial Trophy were founded in 1977 to recognize outstanding student-athletes for their achievements both on and off the field
- The Bengals' Joe Burrow, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray, the Browns' Baker Mayfield and the Texans' Deshaun Watson (twice) are the most recent recipients of the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award
Notable birthday: Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
June 23
Happy 41st birthday to Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson
- Five-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time first-team All-Pro
- 2006 NFL MVP and 2006 AP Offensive Player of the Year
- 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Scored 31 scrimmage touchdowns in 2006, most in a single season in NFL history
- 162 career scrimmage TDs, third-most in NFL history
- Played for the Chargers (2001-2009) and Jets (2010-2011)
Happy 43rd birthday to Shaun O'Hara
- Three-time Pro Bowl selection
- Super Bowl XLII champion
- Started 135 of 151 career games
- Played for the Browns (2000-2003) and Giants (2004-2010)
June 24
On this day in football history, the American Professional Football Association changed its name to the National Football League in 1922. The American Professional Football Association (formerly American Professional Football Conference) was formed in 1920 in Canton, Ohio.
June 25
Hall of Fame QB Bob Griese announced his retirement in 1981 at age 36
- Eight-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro
- Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl VII, Super Bowl VIII)
- 1977 Bert Bell Award Winner
- Career: 25,092 passing yards, 192 touchdowns
- Member of undefeated 1972 Dolphins
- Spent entire career with the Dolphins (1967-1980)
June 26
NFL Charities, now the NFL Foundation, was created in 1973. A nonprofit organization, NFL Charities was set up to support education, charitable activities and support those no longer in football. It was created as a way for the NFL and 32 clubs to collectively make grants to charitable and worthwhile causes on a national scale. Since its inception, NFL Charities has granted more than $148 million to more than 1,400 different organizations.
Happy 52nd birthday to Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe
- Eight-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time first-team All-Pro
- Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXXII, Super Bowl XXXIII and Super Bowl XXXV)
- Retired as the NFL's all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and receiving touchdowns (62)
- Played for the Broncos (1990-1999, 2002-2003) and Ravens (2000-2001)
Notable birthdays: Michael Vick, Chad Pennington
June 27
In 1999, Hall of Fame FB Marion Motley died at age 79
- Three-time Pro Bowl selection
- One-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro
- 1950 NFL Champion
- One of four African-American pioneers to break the color barrier of pro football in the 1946 reintegration after NFL owners had informally agreed to ban Black players
- Led league in rushing in 1950
- Played for the Browns (1946-1953) and Steelers (1955)
Notable birthday: Bobby Wagner
June 28
Happy 60th birthday to Hall of Fame QB John Elway
- Nine-time Pro Bowl selection
- Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXXII, Super Bowl XXXIII)
- Super Bowl XXXIII MVP
- 1987 NFL MVP
- 1992 Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Career: 51,475 passing yards, 300 passing touchdowns
- Spent entire career with the Broncos (1983-1998)
- Broncos Executive VP of Football Operations/GM since 2012
- Notable birthday: Chuck Howley (only Super Bowl MVP on a losing team)